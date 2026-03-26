Is Mixing Fruits With Milk Unhealthy?

The idea that mixing fruits with milk causes acidity, toxins or skin issues is a traditional belief and not a medically proven fact, says rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

You are, they say, what you eat.

But when it comes to following advice, it is important to separate fact from age-old beliefs.

Like, is it healthy to mix certain fruits with milk?

Does drinking water standing cause knee pain?

Can consuming whey protein affect your kidneys?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, a dietician and nutritionist with over two decades of experience, tells readers who they can make an informed choice.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE.

Nitin: I have started fasting to lose belly fat and am following the 16/8 cycle -- 16 hours of fasting and an 8-hour eating window.

To cope with protein intake, I have started using whey + collagen powder of the Muscle Nation brand.

On the fifth day, I felt heavy pain in the right side of my back near the kidney so I stopped it.

Now I am consuming more water to ease the kidney ache.

My question is: Is whey powder unsafe?

What should we do to consume it?

My weight is 72 kg, and I am 57 years old. I do yoga and light exercise daily.

At 57, your metabolism and hydration needs are different from someone in their 20s.

Fasting with exercise and protein supplements can stress the system if done too aggressively.

If your body isn't used to protein supplements, the sudden increase can cause bloating, gas, back discomfort, digestive stress.

During a 16-hour fast, many people unintentionally drink less water.

Whey increases protein load so your kidneys need more water to process urea. Generally, whey is safe for healthy kidneys.

Anonymous: I've grown up hearing from elders that mixing fruits with milk is bad for digestion and can cause stomach problems or skin issues.

They always say fruits should be eaten separately and never combined with milk. But at the same time, I see so many people having fruit milkshakes, banana shakes, mango shakes and smoothies every single day without any problem.

Even gyms and diet plans recommend fruit smoothies as healthy breakfast options.

This makes me really confused. For example, if I drink a banana milkshake in the morning, am I harming my digestion? Or if I blend mixed fruits with milk and nuts for a quick breakfast, is that actually unhealthy?

Some people also say it can cause acidity or slow digestion while others claim it’s a good source of protein and vitamins together.

So what is the actual truth? Is mixing fruits with milk genuinely harmful for everyone or does it depend on the type of fruit, body type or digestion strength?

For most people, mixing fruits with milk is perfectly safe, healthy and easy to digest.

The idea that it causes acidity, toxins or skin issues is a traditional belief and not a medically proven fact.

There are a few specific situations where someone might feel bloated or gassy like those with lactose intolerance or may feel heavy for some people who have a sensitive stomach.

Banana, mango, chikoo (sapota), dry fruits, berries (for most people) are traditionally and scientifically easy to digest with milk.

Fruits that don't pair well with milk for some people can include citrus fruits (orange, lemon, grapefruit), pineapple, sour berries, etc.

Anonymous: I've often heard elders say that drinking water while standing can cause knee pain or joint problems later in life.

They say water directly goes down with pressure and affects the knees somehow. But scientifically, I don't understand how drinking water while standing could be connected to knee issues.

I usually drink water quickly while standing, especially in the office or gym, and now I'm wondering if I'm unknowingly harming my joints.

Is there any real medical truth behind this belief, or is it just a myth passed down over generations?

There is no known physiological mechanism by which the act of standing while drinking water could affect your knees, cartilage, ligaments or joint health.

If you prefer drinking while sitting because it feels calmer, that’s great. If you drink while standing because you're busy or at the gym, that’s also perfectly healthy.

You can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE

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