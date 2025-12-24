8 Tips For Healthy Holiday Eating

Research cited by Healthline, suggests that during the Christmas and New Year stretch, adults typically put on roughly 1.2 lb or about 0.55 kg on average.

Make the most of the festive period with these 8 easy, evidence-based strategies designed to help you keep the extra kilos at bay and stay aligned with your month's wellness goals.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Never Head Out On An Empty Stomach

Eating a light bite beforehand helps keep hunger at bay once you arrive at a party, dinner.

Ideal pre-event snacks bring together slow-release carbohydrates, protein and good fats, like crisp apple pieces teamed with nut butter, or turkey and cheese tucked into a wholegrain pita, says the Harvard Medical School.

2. Get Moving After A Huge Meal

Gentle activity can help use up excess energy while leaving you feeling refreshed rather than sluggish, informs Mayo Clinic, the well-known American medical centre.

Head out for a quick stroll or spend time outside with children.

If the weather is too chilly, put on some music and turn it into a fun family dance session indoors, to keep your weight in check.

3. Balance Festive Meals with Protein

Celebration feasts tend to be loaded with carbohydrates, while protein often takes a back seat.

Making room for it at every sitting can help keep you feeling fuller for longer and support steady weight management through the holiday season, states Healthline.

4. Don't Starve Before A Celebration

Skipping meals in hungry anticipation of a big spread often backfires, as arriving overly hungry can lead to mindless overindulgence.

Try to eat regularly through the day to keep your appetite in check, states the US' Centers for Disease Control.

5. Watch Your Calories In A Glass

It's easy to underestimate how quickly calorific intake rises through drinks alone.

Many beverages are heavy on sugar, fat or alcohol, adding up before you realise it. When there's plenty of delicious food to enjoy, it's wiser to choose zero-calorie drinks to keep those extra calories off the menu, informs WebMD.

6. Step Away From The Snack Table

At gatherings, try not to linger by the food spread, as it makes unconscious nibbling far more tempting while you chat.

If you know you tend to snack just for something to do, freshen your mouth with a mint or chew some gum to stop your hand drifting back towards the crisps, advises the Harvard Medical School.

7. Choose Colourful, Lighter Platters

When putting together a Christmas feast athome, opt for a vibrant spread of fresh fruit or crisp raw vegetables paired with a low-fat dip.

This makes for an appealing and wholesome swap for plates piled high with cheese slices, processed meats and crackers, says Mayo Clinic.

8. Eat Mindfully, Not Distracted

Research indicates that meals eaten while multitasking often lead to overeating, as the body's natural cues of fullness go unnoticed.

Focusing on your food, limiting screen time and other interruptions, and chewing slowly can help you enjoy your meal while recognising when you've had enough, states Healthline.





Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.