He Created The MumbaiCha Raja Ganesh Idol

'The entire idol was sculpted directly without moulds. Because it is completely handcrafted, it requires immense precision and takes far longer to execute.'

IMAGE: Sculptor Akash Tirmal hand-sculpted the 22 feet MumbaiCha Raja in 22 days using Plaster of Paris. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maaza Ganesha/Instagram

At 32, Mumbai sculptor Akash Tirmal is taking an unconventional approach to idol-making.

While many artisans rely on precast moulds or experiment with paper-mâché and clay, he has turned to a traditional, often contested medium: Plaster of Paris (PoP).

"Nowadays people are obsessed with the label 'eco-friendly'. The idea of absolute eco-friendliness is a myth; it does not exist in isolation. What we genuinely need today is sustainability -- choosing materials that can be systematically recycled and reused. I work with Plaster of Paris because it is genuinely sustainable," Akash Tirmal tells Rediff's Divya Nair.

His objective is straightforward: To revive the craft of freehand, directly sculpted idols that bridge the past with the present.

Among his most prominent assignments this season is sculpting Ganesh Galli's 22 feet MumbaiCha Raja from scratch, entirely without moulds.

About Ganesh Galli's MumbaiCha Raja

IMAGE: Ganesh Galli's MumbaiCha Raja celebrates its 99th year in 2026. All photographs: Kind courtesy MumbaiCha Raja

Originally founded by textile mill workers, Ganesh Galli's MumbaiCha Raja stands as one of the oldest and most revered Ganpati pandals in Mumbai.

For its 99th anniversary celebrations this year, the organising committee commissioned 32-year-old Tirmal to craft an idol that would honour its heritage while presenting a visual tribute to Lord Vishnu.

Tirmal -- who studied visual arts at Gulbarga University, trained in sculpture at the Sir J J School of Art, and earned a master's degree in design management from Coventry University in the UK -- brought the exact technical pedigree the mandal sought.

"I have been making Ganesha idols since childhood. Around 2010-2011, I began frequenting local workshops to gain practical, hands-on experience," he recalls.

His foray into monumental idol-making began with MumbaiCha Vighnaharta, which he sculpted for 11 consecutive years.

'Plaster of Paris is sustainable'

IMAGE: The idol is adorned with a pendant depicting Lord Jagannath.

Sculpting MumbaiCha Raja, however, presented a distinctly rigorous logistical challenge.

Preparations for the idol typically commence around Guru Purnima, giving the artisan roughly 30 to 45 days.

Tirmal completed the colossal figure in just 22 days. Standing 22 feet from base to crown, the murti is adorned with custom-crafted American diamond ornaments measuring 7 to 8 inches across.

"The entire idol was sculpted directly without moulds. Because it is completely handcrafted, it requires immense precision and takes far longer to execute."

For Tirmal, direct carving is about reviving a dying craft that has suffered from misconceptions and poor industry awareness.

Addressing public debate around the material, he argues: "Gypsum-based Plaster of Paris is not toxic by nature. It can be reclaimed, pulverised, and re-employed repeatedly, making it a circular, sustainable medium when managed responsibly."

He highlights the technical hurdles PoP presents during freehand work:

"You blend the powder into a workable paste and shape it manually. The catch is that it sets rapidly within five minutes."

"Every structural layer must be carved and smoothed against the clock. Because it is so demanding, the technique has all but vanished. Sculptors turned to cast-mould reproduction. Very few artisans maintain the technical mastery to direct-sculpt PoP from scratch today, which fuels the false belief that handcrafting in this medium is impossible."

Challenging that convention drove Tirmal to accept the Ganesh Galli assignment.

"We took on MumbaiCha Raja last year specifically to dismantle the stigma around Plaster of Paris."

"Devotees embraced the idol immediately. That proved our point: Handled with genuine mastery, PoP is a versatile, sublime artistic medium."

Tirmal advocates shifting the pandal industry away from uniform, factory-style mould fabrication back to bespoke, individual artisanship.

"Direct sculpting tolerates neither hesitation nor structural error," he notes.

Vaishnav Sampradaya And Lord Vishnu

IMAGE: The crow symbolises auspicious tidings and the arrival of honoured guests, explains Tirmal.

This year's idol draws its primary iconography from the Vaishnav Sampradaya, incorporating classic attributes of Lord Vishnu.

"India embraces diverse spiritual traditions, including the Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Shakta lineages. We wanted to celebrate the Vaishnava tradition here. Beyond Maharashtra, devotional traditions centre heavily on avatars like Krishna and Rama. We chose to channel that broader Vaishnava imagery into this design."

A closer look reveals motifs and folklore that Tirmal worries are disappearing from public memory.

"We grew up hearing that a crow perching outside the home heralds good tidings or the arrival of honoured guests. It is an auspicious omen in traditional folklore."

By blending traditional allegories with contemporary visual touches, Tirmal aims to bridge the generational divide.

The composition incorporates the Shankha (conch), the Sudarshana Chakra, peacock plumage, and other canonical Vaishnava insignia.

"The Shankha and Chakra represent cosmic balance and creation. To remind younger devotees of living traditions, we set an image of Lord Jagannath within the central pendant, close to the heart. And for the first time, one hand forms the 'saranghae' -- the Korean finger heart -- as a contemporary symbol of love and goodwill for youth audiences."

IMAGE: The Korean finger heart -- formed by crossing the thumb and index finger -- communicates love and gratitude.

The inclusion of the pop-culture gesture drew immediate debate across digital platforms.

Responding to critics, Tirmal remarks: "Design and sacred art cannot remain stagnant. Devotees shouldn't approach sacred art bound by rigid preconceptions. One should remain open to creative interpretation."

In 2025, Tirmal explored dynamic equilibrium by balancing the central figure at a 60-degree forward incline.

"Physical counterbalance is a classic sculptural discipline that has been largely abandoned in pandal art. A dramatic pose must remain structurally anchored and harmoniously composed, not simply propped up on artificial scaffolding," he says.

Connecting the Past to the Present

IMAGE: Historic iterations of Ganesh Galli's Bal Ganesha that inspired Akash Tirmal.

The standing posture also provided an opportunity to revisit Ganesh Galli's historic visual repertoire.

"During the 1980s, Ganesh Galli was among the few pandals to portray Ganpati in a youthful 'Bal Ganesha' form on multiple occasions. Last year was about establishing modern form; this year is an homage to that classic nostalgia."

For longtime residents and devotees who grew up visiting Lalbaug during that era, the visual cues evoke personal memory.

"It invites people to revisit their early childhood memories through the deity -- that was our core artistic aim."

'Criticism is healthy, but context matters'

Tirmal considers public scrutiny inevitable -- and constructive when grounded in context.

"Critique can be healthy," he observes, while emphasising that grasping the mandal's century-long history is essential before evaluating its artistic direction.

"Many who react critically assess the piece purely through rigid intellectual filters, whereas we poured months of devotion and craft into shaping it. Without knowing Ganesh Galli's history of innovation, one misses the contextual dialogue between tradition and adaptation."

"It ultimately centres on emotional communion. Ganesh Galli has shared an unbroken bond with devotees for nearly a century. To appreciate the art, one must approach it with an open, receptive heart. If your faith and intentions are sincere, that connection resonates effortlessly."