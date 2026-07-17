'He Can't Continue A Long Distance Relationship. What's My Fault?'

'Sometimes, two people can deeply care about each other but circumstances can get in the way,' observes rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

When two friends decide to take their relationship to the next level, it might feel like the perfect union.

Until Life throws a curveball.

When a relationship doesn't go as you planned out, it is natural to feel confused and hurt. And maybe question yourself about it.

"It's neither your fault nor his," counsels rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

You can post your dating and relationship-related queries for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: I am a little bit demotivated these days.

My best friend and I decided that if we ended up being in the same college, then we would be in an official relationship.

We studied a lot but unfortunately, we are not getting the same college.

We were so close.

We planned everything and now I am going to IISER Berhampur without him.

He can't continue a long-distance relationship. He had a bad experience in his last long-distance relationship so he is basically not ready.

I understand but what's my fault in this? We shared everything. We were completely into each other. We had everything except commitment. We were both emotionally and physically involved.

I don't know but I am suffering a lot. It's kind of a trauma for me.

It's not just that we will not be in the same college but it affects me even more that he can walk away so easily like this.

I understand that you are feeling really sad and I am sorry that you are going through this right now.

Sometimes, two people can deeply care about each other but circumstances can get in the way. I know it's hard to accept but this does happen sometimes in life.

It's neither your fault nor his. The decision he made does not reflect your worth in his eyes; it simply means that he is deeply affected by the idea of a long-distance relationship because of his past experience.

Right now, I would suggest that you focus on yourself and this new chapter of your life.

Give yourself time to heal; there's no rush to be okay. Take your time.

You can post your dating and relationship-related queries for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.