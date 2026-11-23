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I wasn't prepared for the culinary adventure I would embark on when I married a Mangalorean 12 years ago.

For someone who grew up on Puttu with Kadala Curry, Kappa, dosas and Potato Ishtu, I was surprised when my mother-in-law introduced me to their breakfast menu: Rice Gatti, Pelakkai Gatti, Kappa Roti, buns, Goli Baje, Neer Dose...

Almost every other dish was either sweet, served with jaggery or topped with sugar (especially the Upmas, and Poha dishes).

The sudden shift from rice-based breakfast to rava, maida, and jaggery-based recipes was overwhelming. It took me several years to adapt to the new flavours on my plate.

Though Mangalorean Gatti is similar to Ela Ada from Kerala cooked in banana leaves, it's usually served as a sweet in Kerala, not as a breakfast item.



In the initial days, even during my visits to my husband's maternal home in Udipi, I had a tough time negotiating the overuse of sugar and jaggery in breakfast, which often interfered with my love for coffee.

But the item that really blew my mind was Kadle-Bajil. The combination of sweet-salty, and a bit spicy Bajil, served with boiled black chana, tempered with coconut, and curry leaves which reminded me of Sundal -- felt like a blessing.

Traditionally, Bajil is also served with Sajjige (Rava Upma or Broken Wheat Upma) or boiled green mung. But I'd recommend you to try the Kadle-Bajil combination first. The best part is it's so easy to prepare and every home has its own unique version of Bajil. Paired with Kadle (steamed black chana), the combo makes for a quick and healthy breakfast.

During housewarmings, special occasions and pujas, I have tried different variations of the Mangalorean Bajil. The sweet jaggery and coconut version is also served as a prasad, where Poha/Aval is replaced with Aval Pori, the puffed variant.

Today, my son loves it too, and often asks me to make it at home as a quick snack or for breakfast.

Kadle-Bajil

Bajil

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cups flattened thin poha, either the white or red variant

1 onion finely chopped, optional

4 to 5 Bedgi chillies

1 tsp dhania or coriander seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 tbsp jaggery powder/grated jaggery

Oil for tempering

1 sprig curry leaves

1 tsp Kashmiri chilly powder, optional

½ cup grated/finely chopped coconut

1 tsp salt

Method

In a frying pan, heat ½ tbsp oil and roast the cumin, red chillies, coriander seeds over low heat for a minute.

Add the onions and saute till they soften and turn golden, not brown.

Take off heat.

Cool and grind into a fine powder without using water.

Add the onions and saute till they soften and turn golden, not brown. Take off heat. Cool and grind into a fine powder without using water. Add the grated coconut, jaggery, prepared masala, salt to the dry poha.

Using your hands, crush the ingredients making sure to coat the poha well through and through.

Using your hands, crush the ingredients making sure to coat the poha well through and through. In a tempering pan, heat 1 tbsp oil over medium heat.

Add the mustard seeds, curry leaves Kashmiri red chilly powder.

Pour this over the poha and mix well.

Add the mustard seeds, curry leaves Kashmiri red chilly powder. Pour this over the poha and mix well. Serve with an upma, boiled chana or green mung.

Kadle

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cups boiled black chana or brown chickpeas, preferably cooked with salt

Oil for tempering

½ cup grated coconut

½ tsp urad dal or white gram

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

2-3 Bedgi chillies, optional

Method

Heat the oil in a saucepan or a large frying pan or a kadhai over medium heat.

Add the mustard seeds.

When it splutters, add the urad dal, curry leaves, chillies.

Saute for a minute.

Add the boiled chana, grated coconut and mix.

Cover and cook over low heat for 2 minutes.

Add the mustard seeds. When it splutters, add the urad dal, curry leaves, chillies. Saute for a minute. Add the boiled chana, grated coconut and mix. Cover and cook over low heat for 2 minutes. Serve hot with Bajil on the side.

Divya's Note: When you are making Bajil for a puja or to be served as a prasad, you can skip the onions and the masala.

The sweet version of Bajil is prepared using coconut, jaggery and a pinch of salt. You may also add chopped bananas.