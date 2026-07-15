Have You Seen This Side Of Shivani Joshi?

On Lock Upp 2, Shivangi Joshi may come across as the sweet, soft-spoken contestant who wouldn't hurt a fly.

But one scroll through her Instagram and you'll discover she has a whole other personality.

From power suits to sultry saris and party-ready minis, Shivangi's fashion game has a deliciously unexpected baddie side.

IMAGE: Cute? Sure. But this monochrome black look is here to remind everyone that Shivangi can serve boss energy too. The halter neckline and sleek silhouette keep it simple, while the confidence does all the talking. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

IMAGE: This navy satin corset dress is what happens when a fairytale princess meets a fashion villain. The asymmetrical-shoulder silhouette, sheer gloves and structured bodice make it impossible to look away.

balloon dress is fun with just the right amount of drama. Add the cute headband and it feels like she's starring in a rom-com... until she steals every scene. IMAGE: Shivangi’s fiery redis fun with just the right amount of drama. Add the cute headband and it feels like she's starring in a rom-com... until she steals every scene.

IMAGE: Who needs a corner office when you already dress like you own the company? The oversized brown suit, crisp white shirt and sky-high burgundy heels will make anyone stop and stare.

IMAGE: This isn't your everyday lehenga. Covered in colourful stones from head to toe, Shivangi looks like she raided a treasure chest and somehow made it fashion.

IMAGE: A black pre-draped sari with a bralette blouse? That's exactly how you give six yards an edgy makeover. Elegant from afar, absolute baddie up close.

IMAGE: This blue-grey floral lehenga is proof that you don't need loud colours to make a statement. Delicate embroidery, dreamy prints and grace make it look straight out of a modern fairytale centred around a fierce heroine.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff