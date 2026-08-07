Has Meeting Your Ex Left You Confused?

'Getting involved with an ex has never ended well,' warns rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, a life coach and founder of TransformMe Life Skills Coach.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Years after you have moved on from a past relationship, meeting your ex can stir up unexpected emotions.

Is it normal to feel concerned?

What should you do?

It is natural to feel emotions 'because of the time you have spent together. Memories often come flooding back when you meet that person again,' says rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, life coach and founder of TransformMe Life Skills Coach.

You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

Anonymous: I met my ex at a school reunion. He is now divorced and has two daughters. I found him smoking. He had a bald patch but looked extremely fit.

I had last met him in 2013 so our meeting was a bit awkward.

I couldn't help staring at him because I was curious to know what he was up to.

We spoke briefly and I found myself becoming interested in his current life, even though I am married and we have an 11-year-old son.

While leaving, he said his number was still the same.

I came back home and wondered if that was his way of telling me to call him and stay in touch.

We were married for four years before we decided to separate because I could not get along with his family. I never expected to see him again like this.

I never thought I would want to know so much about his life.

What is this feeling? What should I do?

Hi! There are always emotions involved when you meet your ex.

It is only natural because of the time you have spent together and memories often come flooding back when you meet that person again.

Women are natural nurturers and the way nature has made us, it is also natural for you to feel the need to stay in touch, especially because he is divorced.

You are married and have an 11-year-old son (this is what I understand from your message and I hope I am right).

This is your present reality and you need to focus on your family rather than your past.

Bless your ex from afar.

In all the cases I have seen so far, getting involved with an ex has never ended well.

Take care of yourself and cherish your present so that you can build an amazing future.

You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

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