'happily married but attracted to other women'

'You are not acting on those attractions or thinking that these women are better than your wife. You are maintaining a healthy boundary,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Is it normal to feel attracted to someone other than your wife/husband sex after you're married?

Does it amount to cheating?

Can it affect your marriage?

You can ask rediffGURU Ravi Mittal relationship and dating-related questions HERE

Anonymous: I am happily married but sometimes I feel attracted to other women I meet in everyday life.

At first, I ignore these feelings but, occasionally, I catch myself looking at the same person repeatedly or thinking about her later.

I have no intention of cheating on my wife but I wonder why these attractions happen even when I love my partner.

Is this normal? How can I make sure these feelings don't affect my marriage?

This can be normal even in a marriage where you love your partner.

There's a big difference between loving someone and finding someone attractive for a brief moment.

What matters is that you acknowledge the feeling without feeding it.

You are not acting on those attractions or thinking that these women are better than your wife. You are maintaining a healthy boundary.

Invest time and energy in your marriage.

If you find yourself feeling attracted to others and less attracted to your wife, you need to understand that your marriage needs effort and a closer look.

Long-term relationships can feel mundane and putting in the effort to keep things fresh can do wonders.

You can ask rediffGURU Ravi Mittal relationship and dating-related questions HERE

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