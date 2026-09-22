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Haier M70 Mini LED TV Series: 43-Inch To 85-Inch Models

By REDIFF GADGETS September 22, 2026 10:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Haier has expanded its television portfolio in India with the Mini LED M70 series, bringing premium display technology, gaming-focused features and smart connectivity to a range of screen sizes.

The lineup spans 43-inch to 85-inch models, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Google TV and Google Gemini.

Haier M70 Series with Mini LED, Dolby Vision, Google TV and 120 Hz gaming

Haier Mini LED M70 Series

All photographs: Kind courtesy Haier

Haier's Mini LED M70 Series Price: Rs 39,190

Haier's Mini LED M70 series starts at Rs 39,190 for the 43-inch model, while prices go up to Rs 1,69,990 for the 85-inch variant.

The range is available at leading retailers across India and comes with a three-year warranty.

Haier Mini LED M70 Series

Display: TUV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light 

The M70 series pairs Mini LED with Micro Dimming for sharper contrast and detail.

MEMC smooths fast-moving visuals, while TUV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology is also included.

It comes in five screen sizes, from 43 to 85 inches.

Haier Mini LED M70 Series

Audio: Dolby Vision

These televisions offer Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, with colour reproduction extending across 93 per cent of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

Haier Mini LED M70 Series

Gaming Features: 120 Hz DLG

It offers 120 Hz DLG, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.

Its Gaming Bar brings key settings and refresh-rate details together, while Shadow Enhancement and Crosshair Assist help improve gameplay visibility.

Haier Mini LED M70 Series

Smart Features: Voice Control

Running on Google TV, the M70 range brings Google Gemini for hands-free voice control. Users can find shows, launch apps and manage supported features through voice commands.

Haier Mini LED M70 Series

Connectivity: Bluetooth Speaker Mode

HaiCast lets users mirror content from compatible phones and devices, while Bluetooth Speaker Mode turns the TV into an audio speaker, even with the screen turned off.

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