Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series Launched: Key Features, Prices And More

Immersive sound and intelligent picture processing to voice-controlled smart features, today's viewers expect far more from their televisions.

Haier's new HQLED P7 Pro series aims to meet those expectations with a blend of advanced display technology, AI-powered enhancements, gaming-focused features and seamless connectivity.

Here's a closer look at what the latest range brings to the living room.

Haier's HQLED P7 Pro series showcase Google TV, Dolby atmos and AI features

All photographs: Kind courtesy Haier

1. Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series Price: Rs. 35,990

The Haier HQLED P7 Pro television range is now on sale. Prices begin at Rs 35,990 for the 43-inch model, while the 50-inch version is available for Rs 43,490.

Customers opting for larger screens can choose the 55-inch variant at Rs 49,990, the 65-inch model at Rs 67,990, or the flagship 75-inch version priced at Rs 90,990.

Haier has also included a three-year manufacturer-backed warranty across the entire series.

2. Sound: 2.1-Channel Speaker

The range comes equipped with a powerful 50 W audio system featuring a 2.1-channel speaker configuration designed to deliver rich and immersive sound.

Models measuring 55 inches and larger include a built-in subwoofer for deeper bass and enhanced audio performance.

3. Screen Mirroring: HaiCast Support

These televisions supports HaiCast, allowing users to wirelessly share photos, videos and other content from compatible smartphones, tablets and laptops directly onto the big screen.

They are also equipped with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of internal space for apps and media.

4. Gaming: 120Hz DLG And Low-Latency Features

Designed with gamers in mind, the Haier HQLED P7 Pro range includes a suite of performance-focused technologies. These include 120 Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG), Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) to reduce blur during fast-moving scenes.

5. Software: Google TV with Gemini Integration

Powered by the Google TV operating system, with built-in Gemini support, users can operate the television using voice commands without needing a remote.

6. Picture Quality: AI HDR Enhancement

The television is equipped with AI-powered HDR optimisation technology that intelligently fine-tunes picture settings in real time.

By adjusting brightness levels, contrast and highlights scene by scene, it delivers richer detail, clearer dark areas and a more natural-looking viewing experience.

7. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 And Wi-Fi Support

The television comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi connectivity, making it easy to connect a range of compatible devices.