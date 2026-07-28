Guru Purnima 2026: 7 Gurus And Their Famous Pupils

Our gurus are unforgettable.

How does a teacher have the power to shape the destiny of a warrior or a king? Several gurus in Indian religious and historical texts did just that.

On Guru Purnima, we revisit 7 legendary guru-shishya duos, whose extraordinary bonds left a lasting mark on India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chatgpt

Dronacharya And Arjuna

The legendary archery master of the Mahabharat, the formidable Dronacharya, trained both the Pandavas and Kauravas.

Arjuna became his star pupil after proving he had remarkable focus when he could see only the bird's eye during a famous archery test.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown/Wikimedia Commons

Vashistha And Lord Ram

Sage Vashistha shaped Lord Ram into the ideal ruler he became by teaching him that above all else duty mattered and it always comes before desire.

Lord Ram's unassailable commitment to dharma was the greatest gift he received from his guru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Michigan University/Wikimedia Commons

Sandipani Muni And Lord Krishna

Before earning his stripes as a legendary guide, Lord Krishna was a devoted disciple of the wise Sandipani Muni.

The teacher-pupil bond was so amazing, it became a timeless example of humility and gratitude that exists in the Indian tradition of teaching.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warwick Goble/Wikimedia Commons

Dronacharya And Eklavya

Never formally taught by Dronacharya, Eklavya, who was a prince belonging to another tribe, remained devoted to him.

His ultimate sacrifice of offering his thumb as guru dakshina was such an unforgettable Indian example of ties between student and teacher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chatgpt

Parashurama And Bhishma

Parashurama trained Bhishma, also called Pitamha, in warfare, helping him become one of the greatest warriors of the Mahabharata and the commander of the Kauravas.

Discipline, honour and dedication to the warrior code were the core of Parashurama's lessons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pur 0 0/Wikimedia Commons

Chanakya And Chandragupta Maurya

The Mauryan emperor would not have gone down in history as a ruler of consequence if it wasn't for advisor-guru Chanakya, the real power behind the throne.

The wily brahmin's wisdom and political astuteness transformed Chandragupta Maurya from a young, upcoming leader into the founder of the Maurya Empire.

Their celebrated partnership played a pivotal role in shaping one of ancient India's greatest dynasties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown photographer+Thomas Harrison/Wikimedia Commons

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa And Swami Vivekananda

Before becoming Swami Vivekananda, Narendra Nath Datta was a curious young seeker searching for answers about the universe.

It was Ramakrishna Paramahamsa's wisdom that put him on the right spiritual path and Vivekananda went on to inspire millions, carrying his guru's teachings across the world through the Ramakrishna Mission.