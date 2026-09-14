Home  » Get Ahead » Gurgaon To Goa: Bappa Brings Hope, Positivity

Gurgaon To Goa: Bappa Brings Hope, Positivity

By ANIRBAN GHOSH DASTIDAR, ROHIT KUMAR SHETTY, AMIT RATHI, SONAL RATHI, JIYA RATHI AND PIYA RATHI, MADHAV MUSALE, SANKTOSH HOT September 14, 2026 18:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

E-mail your festive pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Ganeshotsav). Don't forget to mention your name and where you are from.

Anirban Ghosh Dastidar

Readers Ganesha Pictures

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anirban Ghosh Dastidar

"Growing up in Kolkata, I never conducted a puja of my own," says Anirban. "Every year, I would visit the Salt Lake AJ Block Puja. There was something deeply holy about standing before the Lord -- something that filled me with hope and made me look forward to the coming year with positivity."

"This year, away from home and all alone in Gurgaon, I missed that sacred sight," says Anirban.

"So, I brought Him home to my room -- to reconnect with the Lord of good times, hope, and new beginnings."

 

Rohit Kumar Shetty

Readers Ganesha Pictures

Readers Ganesha Pictures

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rohit Kumar Shetty

"We are celebrating the ninth year of Ganeshotsava at our house in Sairadha Pride, Udupi, Karnataka," says Rohit.

 

Amit Rathi, Sonal Rathi, Jiya Rathi and Piya Rathi

Readers Ganesha Pictures

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Rathi, Sonal Rathi, Jiya Rathi and Piya Rathi

The Rathi family from Goa has sent us this picture of Lord Ganesha.

 

Madhav Musale

Readers Ganesha Pictures

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhav Musale

This is how Madhav Musale and his family is welcoming beloved Bappa.

 

Santosh Khot

Readers Ganesha Pictures

Photograph: Kind courtesy Santosh Khot

This pic is shared by Santosh Khot.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Do e-mail your Ganeshotsav celebrations pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: Ganeshotsav). Don't forget to include your name and location.

More News Coverage

GaneshaAnirbanGaneshotsavRohit Kumar ShettyJiya Rathi

More From Rediff

Shriya Adds Wackiness To Desi Wear!

Shriya Adds Wackiness To Desi Wear!
Let Your Favourite Ganesh Avatar Decide Your Look!

Let Your Favourite Ganesh Avatar Decide Your Look!
The Lawyer Who Quit Her Job To Make Lord Ganeshas

The Lawyer Who Quit Her Job To Make Lord Ganeshas

Related Stories

Send Us Your Lord Ganesha Pictures!

Send Us Your Lord Ganesha Pictures!

Quick Links

Sonal RathiMadhav MusaleSalt LakeKolkataGurgaon

Web Stories

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha
8 Countries Who Revere Ganeshji

8 Countries Who Revere Ganeshji
Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie