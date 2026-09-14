Gurgaon To Goa: Bappa Brings Hope, Positivity

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
E-mail your festive pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Ganeshotsav). Don't forget to mention your name and where you are from.
Anirban Ghosh Dastidar
"Growing up in Kolkata, I never conducted a puja of my own," says Anirban. "Every year, I would visit the Salt Lake AJ Block Puja. There was something deeply holy about standing before the Lord -- something that filled me with hope and made me look forward to the coming year with positivity."
"This year, away from home and all alone in Gurgaon, I missed that sacred sight," says Anirban.
"So, I brought Him home to my room -- to reconnect with the Lord of good times, hope, and new beginnings."
Rohit Kumar Shetty
"We are celebrating the ninth year of Ganeshotsava at our house in Sairadha Pride, Udupi, Karnataka," says Rohit.
Amit Rathi, Sonal Rathi, Jiya Rathi and Piya Rathi
The Rathi family from Goa has sent us this picture of Lord Ganesha.
Madhav Musale
This is how Madhav Musale and his family is welcoming beloved Bappa.
Santosh Khot
This pic is shared by Santosh Khot.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Do e-mail your Ganeshotsav celebrations pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: Ganeshotsav). Don't forget to include your name and location.