When it comes to making a fashion statement, Kareena Kapoor Khan rarely plays it safe.

At the celebrations marking 25 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the actor stepped out in a striking chartreuse-green gown by Elie Saab, proving that sometimes all you need is one spectacular outfit to own the evening.

But this wasn't just another red-carpet dress. Priced at $6,950 (approximately Rs 6.49 lakh), the Elie Saab Strapless Crisscross Draped Silk Chiffon Gown With Neck Scarf is a lesson in understated drama.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

The Lebanese fashion house is known for its exquisite eveningwear and this creation brings together fluid fabric, clever draping and a rather interesting neckline detail.

Crafted from 100 percent silk chiffon, the gown comes in a vivid chartreuse shade, officially described by retailers as 'Breeze Of.'

The lightweight fabric gives the floor-length silhouette a beautiful fluidity, allowing it to move effortlessly.

The bodice features a clean, strapless neckline with fine crisscross pleated draping across the torso.

This detailing creates a sculpted effect without relying on heavy embellishments or elaborate embroidery.

The gentle A-line silhouette flows into a floor-sweeping hem while an invisible back zip keeps the construction seamless.

The real showstopper, however, is the detachable matching silk chiffon scarf.

Wrapped loosely around the neck and draped over one shoulder, it adds an unexpected twist to the gown.

It's a clever styling detail that transforms a classic strapless silhouette into something far more distinctive.

She paired the gown with diamond drop earrings and a statement ring.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena let the unusual colour and dramatic scarf take centre stage.

While the gown doesn't rely on sequins, crystals, or elaborate embellishments to make an impression, its striking colour, luxurious fabric and sculptural draping do all the talking.

At nearly Rs 6.5 lakh, it's certainly not an everyday wardrobe purchase. But when it’s Bebo, it can’t be off-the-rack; it has to be couture!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff