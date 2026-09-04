Guess How Much Ananya Panday's Watch Costs!

Ananya Panday clearly understood the assignment when she stepped out for the Piaget event.

The actor, who is officially a 'Friend of the Maison (a flexible, informal partnership between a luxury brand and a celebrity)', arrived in a sculptural Rahul Mishra creation from his Devi Fall 2026 Couture collection. She wore a Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow watch reportedly worth a staggering Rs 1.66 crore.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Ananya’s floor-length gown -- a statuesque, body-skimming silhouette, the sculptural number featured a plunging V-neckline that dipped all the way to the waist -- was every bit as dramatic as the occasion called for.

The piece de resistance, however, was the rainbow-hued Piaget timepiece that added a burst of colour and serious sparkle to the otherwise earthy ensemble.

Also turning heads at the event was Nagma Mirajkar, who opted for a sharply tailored navy blue pantsuit. The structured blazer featured cream piping tracing the lapels, collar, pockets and cuffs, while statement buttons added a graphic touch.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, who was accompanied by her husband, Shane Gregoire, kept things sleek in a strapless black jumpsuit featuring subtle contrast detailing along the neckline.

She paired the look with a quilted black chain-strap bag, minimal jewellery and open-toe heels. Her husband complemented her in a relaxed beige blazer, white shirt, patterned grey trousers and clean white sneakers.

But while the guest list brought plenty of fashion moments, Ananya’s couture-and-carat combination was hard to beat.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff