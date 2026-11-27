From taking Lucia on dates and buying her gifts to engaging in intimate interactions, GTA VI has sparked an unexpected relationship debate.

While some women are questioning their partners' virtual romances, others couldn't care less.

But is there more to this than just a video game?

Photograph: Kind courtesy GTA VI/Instagram

Key Points

The debate around GTA VI's virtual romance often stems from partners feeling neglected or competing for attention, rather than the fictional nature of the character.

Psychologists distinguish between sexual fantasy and actively participating in a simulated romantic relationship, with the latter's participatory element potentially causing discomfort.

Parasocial relationships, where individuals develop emotional connections with fictional characters, can lead to genuine feelings, blurring lines between virtual and real intimacy.

Open communication about virtual fantasies, desires and discomfort is crucial for couples to navigate these new forms of intimacy and maintain healthy relationship boundaries.

Imagine your boyfriend remembering to respond to his virtual girlfriend's messages, taking her on dates, buying her gifts and making sure she's happy.

Now imagine him forgetting your anniversary, rarely planning date nights and claiming he isn't the romantic type.

That's the rather unexpected relationship controversy surrounding the recently released Grand Theft Auto VI.

The much-anticipated new version of the game has sparked an interesting debate online, with some women questioning whether their partners' romantic and intimate interactions with Lucia, one of the game's protagonists, amount to micro-cheating.

While some players see it as harmless role-playing and part of the gaming experience, others aren't quite as amused.

After all, why is he happy to put in all that effort for a fictional woman when his real-life girlfriend is waiting for him to plan an actual date?

But is romancing a video game character really cheating? Or is Lucia simply becoming a convenient scapegoat for problems that already exist in relationships?

Rishika Shah/Rediff spoke to psychologists and women navigating this rather unusual situation to understand where fantasy ends and relationship boundaries begin.

Is it really about Lucia?

According to Malvika Sharma, psychologist and relationship coach, the debate isn't necessarily about the fictional character or even the medium through which someone chooses to engage with her.

"It's not about where you do it. It's not about the medium or that there's a fictional character in a game or a different human that this person is going with. The moment your attention is diverted, that is what micro-cheating is about," she explains.

Malvika believes the more important question is what the virtual relationship is replacing in someone's everyday life.

"It's not really about questioning the act," he says

She points out that fantasy itself isn't necessarily problematic. People have fantasies and finding someone attractive or imagining romantic scenarios doesn't automatically amount to infidelity.

However, she believes the distinction becomes important when these interactions start consuming a significant amount of someone's time and affects the quality time they share with their partner.

"The intention and their own personal relationships in life and how they deal with it is what matters," she says, adding that not every man playing the game should automatically be categorised as someone who is micro-cheating.

And perhaps that's where the real issue lies.

For some women, it isn't necessarily about their partner being attracted to Lucia. It's about feeling like they're competing with a video game for attention, affection and effort.

IMAGE: Malvika Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Sharma IMAGE: Malvika Sharma.

When your boyfriend's virtual girlfriend gets more attention than you

Nina (name changed) admits that her boyfriend's enthusiasm for the game has brought their existing relationship issues into sharper focus.

She says their relationship already struggled with communication and watching him spend hours immersed in the game has only added to the strain.

While she understands that gaming is a hobby and that it's easier to perform certain actions in a virtual world than in real life, she sometimes feels jealous that he is willing to spend so much time on a fictional character when he doesn't put the same effort into their relationship.

What bothers her most, however, is feeling like she's playing second fiddle to a game.

She describes arguments over being interrupted while he's playing, says their movie nights have disappeared and confesses that she feels neglected and pushed aside.

Maya (name changed), on the other hand, says her discomfort stems from something slightly different.

She doesn't necessarily have an issue with her boyfriend playing the game but watching him dress Lucia in revealing outfits and take her to the gym has made her increasingly conscious of her own appearance.

She admits that she struggles with body image issues and sometimes finds herself wondering whether her boyfriend would prefer her to look more like the character.

For her, the game has become an uncomfortable reminder of her own insecurities.

Malvika believes such reactions aren't necessarily about the fictional character being real or posing an actual threat.

"Jealousy is not really about a rival being real or not. In this case, specifically, jealousy comes from feeling replaced," she explains.

She adds that the underlying emotion is often the need to feel chosen.

"I need to feel chosen. I don't need to feel like I have to compete."

According to her, the same feelings can emerge when someone spends excessive time gaming with friends, leaving their partner feeling like they're constantly fighting for attention.

In that sense, Lucia might simply be the latest addition to an already familiar relationship problem.

Is virtual intimacy different from watching pornography?

While finding a fictional character attractive might seem harmless, does actively pursuing a romantic relationship with them change things?

Aashita Khanna, clinical psychologist and sex therapist, believes there's an important distinction between sexual fantasy and actively participating in a simulated romantic relationship.

She explains that attraction, fantasy and participation are three different experiences.

"Finding someone attractive is very different from actively engaging in romantic or sexual interactions with them," she says.

Aashita also draws an interesting comparison between watching pornography and romancing a character in a video game.

According to her, pornography is generally a one-sided experience. The content has already been created and the viewer is simply consuming it.

But, in a game, the player has choices.

"You can decide whether you want to pursue the character romantically, take her on a date, give her flowers or engage in certain intimate activities."

She believes this element of participation is what might make some partners uncomfortable.

The distinction isn't necessarily about whether the fictional woman is attractive. It's about actively choosing to participate in a simulated romantic or sexual relationship.

Can you actually get emotionally attached to a fictional woman?

It might sound far-fetched to some but psychology has a term for the emotional connections people develop with fictional characters and public figures; it's called parasocial relationships.

Aashita explains that these one-sided emotional connections can create genuine feelings, even when the person knows the character isn't real.

Repeated interactions, particularly in games that allow players to make choices and build romantic storylines, can potentially strengthen these feelings.

She is also quick to distinguish emotional attachment, sexual attraction and addiction, pointing out that they aren't interchangeable.

"Just because the character is fictional doesn't mean the emotions experienced by the person interacting with them are fictional too," she says.

With AI companions and virtual relationships becoming increasingly popular, she believes conversations around intimacy and fidelity will need to evolve.

"Earlier, people predominantly associated cheating with physical intimacy but today we understand that infidelity can take different forms," she explains.

Emotional cheating, digital interactions and virtual intimacy have added new layers to what couples consider acceptable within a relationship.

However, Aashita believes there isn't a universal definition of cheating.

For some couples, romantic or sexual interactions with fictional characters might cross an established boundary. For others, it's simply entertainment.

Ultimately, what matters is the understanding and agreements between the two people in the relationship.

Not every girlfriend is jealous of Lucia

Of course, not everyone is losing sleep over their boyfriend's virtual romance.

Some women are perfectly happy letting their partners enjoy the game, provided it doesn't interfere with their actual relationship.

Sara (name changed), for example, says she couldn't care less about her boyfriend playing GTA VI. In fact, she is happy that he's enjoying himself.

A friend of mine plans to gift her husband a PlayStation 5 for Christmas so he can enjoy the game. Her only condition? He should continue helping around the house and with cooking dinner.

For these women, the fictional romance isn't worth turning into a real-life argument. And that's an important distinction.

Aashita believes couples shouldn't necessarily have to restrict their fantasies to keep their relationships healthy.

"I don't think personal freedom and relationship boundaries have to be mutually exclusive. You can have your individuality and your fantasies while also respecting the boundaries you've established with your partner," she says.

So, should your partner stop romancing Lucia?

If one partner considers these interactions harmless entertainment while the other feels genuinely hurt, the solution isn't necessarily to ban the game.

Aashita believes couples need to be able to discuss their virtual sexual fantasies, desires and discomfort without feeling judged.

In fact, she believes such conversations can help partners understand each other's sexuality better.

She also warns that virtual intimacy can potentially affect a real-life sexual relationship.

If one partner begins questioning whether they're lacking something or whether their partner is seeking intimacy elsewhere, it can create dissatisfaction that spills over into their physical and emotional connection.

Malvika, meanwhile, believes the focus should be on understanding why a partner feels neglected rather than dismissing their discomfort as insecurity or possessiveness.

After all, there's a difference between controlling what someone does in a fictional universe and asking them to make time for their actual relationship.

Perhaps the real question isn't whether Lucia deserves those flowers. It's whether your boyfriend remembers to buy you some too.

And if he can remember every little detail about his virtual girlfriend, perhaps it's time to ask him to bring some of that enthusiasm into the real world as well.