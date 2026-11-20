In GTA, you can steal a car, get into a fight, rob a bank, outrun the police and find yourself in all sorts of trouble without stepping outside your home.

IMAGE: GTA 6 introduces two new protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. Photograph: Kind courtesy store.rockstargames.com

Imagine a world where traffic rules don't matter, the law is always on your tail and an ordinary drive can turn into a police chase.

Welcome to Grand Theft Auto, or GTA, as gamers fondly call it.

Its latest instalment, GTA VI -- which comes 13 years after GTA V was released -- introduces two new characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who are ready to take players on another ride through the world of crime, adventure and unpredictable encounters.

Key Points GTA VI introduces two new protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

The game is set in Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida, with Vice City at its heart.

GTA VI follows a criminal couple, offering an open-world action-adventure experience.

The game features improved graphics, richer character interactions and more sophisticated police responses.

GTA VI launched on November 19 after a 13-year wait since GTA V.

It is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC release date has not been confirmed.

In India, the Standard Edition costs Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 7,499 on the PlayStation store.

What is Grand Theft Auto all about?

Ever wondered what it would be like to live life without worrying about breaking the rules?

In GTA, you can steal a car, get into a fight, rob a bank, outrun the police and find yourself in all sorts of trouble without stepping outside your home.

At its heart, GTA is an open-world action-adventure game.

Players enter a virtual city where they can take up criminal assignments, drive around, get involved in shootouts, earn money and build their own criminal careers.

But there is no need to stick to the main storyline all the time. You can simply drive around, explore unfamiliar neighbourhoods, interact with people or spend time on activities scattered across the virtual world.

That freedom to decide what happens next is what sets GTA apart.

What's new in GTA VI?

GTA VI introduces a new pair of protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

Unlike GTA V, which followed the lives of three male protagonists, the new game centres on a criminal couple and their adventures.

The action unfolds in Leonida, a fictional USA state inspired by Florida, with Vice City at its heart.

The world is more detailed, with improved graphics, richer character interactions and more sophisticated police responses.

Robberies, criminal investigations and encounters with law enforcement have also received greater attention.

The familiar GTA formula remains but the experience has evolved with more emphasis on the characters, their relationship and the world around them.

Why is GTA VI dominating the news?

Thirteen years is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially in the gaming world.

GTA V arrived in September 2013 and, since then, fans have been waiting for the next chapter.

That wait was filled with rumours, speculation, leaked footage, trailers and repeated discussions about when Rockstar Games would finally release the game.

Every new announcement sparked fresh excitement, while delays only added to the anticipation.

With GTA VI finally arriving on November 19, 2026, the excitement has moved from online speculation to launch-day celebrations.

Social media is buzzing with memes, reactions, gameplay discussions and fan experiences.

The interest goes beyond gaming communities, too.

The franchise's enormous following and commercial potential have made its launch a major talking point across the entertainment and business worlds.

Where can you play GTA VI and how much does it cost?

GTA VI is currently available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S consoles. A PC release date has not been confirmed.

In India, the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999 while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499 on the PlayStation store.