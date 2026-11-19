Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived, ending a 13-year wait, igniting unprecedented global excitement among the gaming community with its immersive Vice City adventure and record-breaking sales potential.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rockstar Games/Instagram

Key Points Grand Theft Auto VI launched on Thursday, ending a 13-year wait and sparking global gaming excitement.

The game, available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, is set in the fictional Vice City and features protagonists Jason and Lucia.

The launch has caused widespread disruption, with fans taking time off work and McDonald's offering in-game ordering.

In India, GTA VI is available for Rs 5,999 (standard) and Rs 7,499 (ultimate), with Blinkit offering physical collectible boxes with digital codes.

Pre-orders reached an estimated 17.07 million units and USD 1.65 billion in revenue as of Wednesday, with projections for launch-week sales between $3.3 billion and $5.2 billion.

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI hit the accelerator on Thursday, bringing a 13-year wait to a thrilling end and sparking massive excitement across the global gaming community.

The single-player game available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is arguably the biggest game release of the year and one of the most anticipated in the industry's history.

The latest instalment of the blockbuster Grand Theft Auto franchise brings eager fans back to the fictional Vice City in a sprawling and immersive virtual adventure.

Set in the fictional American state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, GTA VI follows protagonists Jason and Lucia as they become entangled in a criminal conspiracy after a seemingly easy criminal job goes wrong.

GTA VI Mania

In the US, the GTA VI mania has spilt into workplaces and food delivery, with nearly one in five salaried workers -- according to one survey -- planning to take launch day off.

Fans are clearing their work schedules and excusing themselves off from meetings to indulge in marathon gaming sessions and even reportedly flying across countries to get a few hours of early access.

Fast-food giant McDonald's is said to have rolled out a Discord-based ordering feature, allowing gamers to order meals through Uber Eats without leaving their gaming sessions.

GTA VI availability and pricing in India

In India, both console stores list the Standard Edition at Rs 5,999 and the Ultimate Edition at Rs 7,499. The Ultimate Edition includes extra vehicles, weapons, apparel and other exclusive in-game content.

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit has also listed GTA VI for sale in India, offering the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition at Rs 5,999, with delivery in select areas, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Customers receive a physical collectible box containing a digital download code rather than a game disc.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the availability on Wednesday, ahead of the game's November 19 launch, saying the platform would expand the service to more cities.

'It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes,' he wrote on social media.

Record-breaking sales projections for GTA VI

While the fan frenzy is in an absolute overdrive, so are expectations of mind-boggling sales.

GTA VI pre-orders have reached an estimated 17.07 million units and $1.65 billion in revenue, net of returns, with about 75 per cent on PlayStation, market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimated as of Wednesday, a day before launch.

Gaming analytics firm Newzoo had earlier projected cumulative global launch-week sales of $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion, underscoring wide anticipation that the title could, indeed, rewrite industry sales records.