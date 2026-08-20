Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold With 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display, 4,806 mAh Battery

Google has added a new foldable to its premium Pixel line-up. It is the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The handset combines an expansive 8-inch Super Actua Flex display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Tensor G6 processing, a triple rear camera system.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched In India: OLED Display, 48 MP Camera, 5x Optical Zoom, 4,806 mAh Battery, 7 Years Updates

1. Price: Rs 186,999

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold costs Rs 186,999 in India. It comes in a sole variant with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of built-in storage.

2. Display: 120 Hz

It sports an 8-inch OLED Super Actua Flex inner screen with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate and 372 ppi density. It also features a 6.5-inch OLED cover display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and matching peak brightness.

3. Camera: 48 MP Rear

For photography, the phone has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48 MP main, 10.5 MP ultrawide and 10.8 MP telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical and 30x digital zoom.

Both the inner and outer screens house 10 MP selfie cameras.

4. Battery: 4,806 mAh

It houses a 4,806 mAh battery, promising over 24 hours of usage on a single charge.

5. IP Rating: IP68

This model carries an IP68 rating for dust and water protection and is powered by the latest Tensor G6 chipset, paired with Google's Titan M3 security coprocessor.

6. Software: Android 17

It runs Android 17 from the outset, with Google promising seven years of Android upgrades, security patches and Pixel Drop updates.