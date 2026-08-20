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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold With 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display, 4,806 mAh Battery

By REDIFF GADGETS August 20, 2026 09:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Google has added a new foldable to its premium Pixel line-up. It is the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The handset combines an expansive 8-inch Super Actua Flex display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Tensor G6 processing, a triple rear camera system.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched In India: OLED Display, 48 MP Camera, 5x Optical Zoom, 4,806 mAh Battery, 7 Years Updates

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

1. Price: Rs 186,999

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold costs Rs 186,999 in India. It comes in a sole variant with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of built-in storage.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

2. Display: 120 Hz

It sports an 8-inch OLED Super Actua Flex inner screen with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate and 372 ppi density. It also features a 6.5-inch OLED cover display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and matching peak brightness.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

3. Camera: 48 MP Rear

For photography, the phone has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48 MP main, 10.5 MP ultrawide and 10.8 MP telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical and 30x digital zoom.

Both the inner and outer screens house 10 MP selfie cameras.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

4. Battery: 4,806 mAh

It houses a 4,806 mAh battery, promising over 24 hours of usage on a single charge.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

5. IP Rating: IP68

This model carries an IP68 rating for dust and water protection and is powered by the latest Tensor G6 chipset, paired with Google's Titan M3 security coprocessor.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

6. Software: Android 17

It runs Android 17 from the outset, with Google promising seven years of Android upgrades, security patches and Pixel Drop updates.

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