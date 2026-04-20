Goa's Sadhvi Sail Crowned Femina Miss India World

Sadhvi Satish Sail, a model and entrepreneur from Goa, is crowned Femina Miss India World.

Sadhvi will represent India at the 75th Miss World pageant in Vietnam.

IMAGE: Sadhvi Satish Sail is crowned Femina Miss India World 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss India Organisation

Sadhvi Satish Sail from Goa was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at the 61st Femina Miss India 2026 pageant on Saturday.

Sadhvi will now represent India at the 75th Miss World pageant in Vietnam later this year. She won the title from among 30 participants from across the country at a star-studded event at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday night.

IMAGE: Femina Miss India World Sadhvi Satish flanked by second runner up Sree Advaita G, left, and first runner up Rajnandini Pawar, right.

Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra was crowned Femina Miss India 2026, the first runner-up, while Sree Advaita G of Jammu and Kashmir was adjudged the second runner-up.

Who's Sadhvi Satish Sail?

IMAGE: Sadhvi was among the top 5 contestants to win Times Miss Body Beautiful subcontest at the 61st Femina Miss India competition. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sadhvi Satish Sail/Instagram

Sadhvi is a model and entrepreneur from Goa.

According to the First Post web site, she holds a 'double major in economics and international relations from the University of British Columbia in Canada, a course of study shaped in part by her admiration for economist Gita Gopinath, whose international career first drew Sadhvi towards global affairs and finance.'

How Sadhvi Sail prepared for Miss India Universe 2026

Ahead of the competition, Sadhvi lost over 10 kg to participate in the pageant.

She is fluent in seven languages, has travelled solo and visited 10 countries while studying abroad.

As a part of the pageant, Sadhvi supported the Child Help Foundation, a non profit and pledged to support 30 to 35 children, covering treatments worth Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh.

Sadhvi calls fellow participants 'winners'

After winning the pageant, Sadhvi acknowleged her fellow participants appreciating their efforts and spirit, while accepting the title with gratitude.

"It feels surreal right now. I am so, so grateful that we have this opportunity," Sadhvi told ANI, adding that all contestants shared a strong bond and had a beautiful time during the competition.

Calling her fellow participants "winners" she said the journey was about collective growth and friendship.

"Aur mere liye saari, saari sakhiya aaj ke liye winners hai. Aur hum bas yehi chahte hai ki hum Bharat ka naam pure vishwa mein roshan kare (For me, all my friends are winners today. We just want to make India proud across the world)."

WATCH Sadhvi speak about her Miss India Universe journey...

Video: Kind courtesy ANI

Reflecting on her own journey, Sadhvi acknowledged that it came with its share of ups and downs but credited the organisers and mentors for their unwavering support.

Speaking about representing India on the global stage, she expressed excitement and a strong sense of responsibility. She said she aims to carry forward her journey with honesty, integrity, and compassion while representing the country internationally.

"There is a long journey ahead. This is just the beginning," she added, seeking blessings and support from people across the nation.

Sadhvi's message for youngsters

Sharing a message for youngsters, Sadhvi emphasised the importance of authenticity and self-belief,

She began her preparation three months before the competition and encouraged others to pursue their goals with dedication.

"Do not compare yourself with anyone. Your authenticity is your biggest strength," she said.

Zeenat Aman on Femina Miss India

Movie legend Zeenat Aman, who was crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific and won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 1970, returned as a jury member for the this year's Femina Miss India competition.

"What can I say about Miss Femina? I was a part of it many years ago and even represented India," she said. "It is a platform that gives girls exposure and grooming. You can see how our girls have gone on to succeed across the world. They have achieved so much."

Rajnandini Pawar, the first runner, described her experience as "extremely beautiful". highlighting the hard work and perseverence that went into the competition.

"If you truly desire something, the universe works to help you achieve it," she tells ANI in the video below.

Video: Kind courtesy ANI

This was the first time the Femina Miss India pageant was held in Odisha.

During their stay in Bhubaneshwar, the top 30 Femina Miss India contestants participated in various activities, including visits to the Sun Temple in Konark and Chandrabhaga beach.

Sadhvi will represent India at the 75th Miss World pageant in Vietnam later this year.