The first glimpse of Shom Hinduja and Aadya Sharma's wedding invitation offers a hint of the philosophy guiding their upcoming celebrations.

Titled The Eternal Bond, the invitation is designed around the five elements of Hindu philosophy, bringing together Vedic verses, symbolism and traditional rituals.

The couple is set to marry in Mumbai in early December, in what will be a significant occasion for the Hinduja family -- its first wedding celebration in 12 years.

Shom is Ashok and Harsha Hinduja's son; Aadya is Neeti and Sandeep Sharma's daughter.

A third-generation member of the Hinduja family, Shom is the president of alternative energy and sustainability at the Hinduja Group.

He studied at Columbia University, earning degrees in sustainable development and sustainability management, and began his career with KPMG in New York.

He later founded Hinduja Renewables, focusing on clean energy, electric mobility, battery technology and green hydrogen. He is also associated with the boards of several group companies.

Aadya, meanwhile, has largely stayed away from the public eye, with limited professional details available publicly.

A look at their wedding invite:

A wedding invitation with a deeper meaning

The invitation, a red hardbound book, carries the title The Eternal Bond.

Its cover features an emblem of a sun holding a crescent moon, accompanied by the line 'The sun and moon, a timeless boon, two souls in love, hearts in tune.'

The concept draws from the pancha mahabhotas or the five elements believed in Hindu philosophy to constitute all life -- earth, water, fire, air and space.

The book is divided into five chapters, with each element represented through a verse from the Vedas or Upanishads.

Among the references is a passage from the Rigveda that calls upon people to 'gather together, speak together' and a verse from the Atharvaveda that reads, 'I am the chant and you are the verse; together we shall dwell.'

The symbolism is not limited to the printed invitation. The five elements will also shape the wedding ceremonies, which are expected to feature Vedic chants and the sacred fire.

Rather than relying solely on elaborate design, the invitation introduces the celebrations through ideas of harmony, togetherness, and the traditions that will form the heart of Shom and Aadya's wedding.