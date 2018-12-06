Watch out! Janhvi Kapoor in an unseen avatar

December 06, 2018 09:08 IST

The actor lights up L'Officiel India's cover.

Photograph: Courtesy L'Officiel India/Instagram

Another day, another glamorous cover. Say hello to L'Officiel India's cover girl for December, Janhvi Kapoor.

Looking downright sexy in a Shivan and Narresh bustier, the actor pretty much won the Internet with this sizzling cover.

'Janhvi Kapoor may have an envious film legacy to fall back on, but she is here to win the race on her own,' wrote L'Officiel India as they unveiled their December issue.

This is probably Janhvi's dreamiest cover ever, and her stunning make up is giving us serious party vibes.

The actor accessorised her look with statement earrings and brown nails.

Styled by Aakanksha Jain, the woman behind Janhvi's flawless make up is Namrata Soni.