This bride isn't afraid to rock an indigo lehenga

December 17, 2018 15:57 IST

Red is clearly not Saina Nehwal's colour. For her engagement too, she looked stunning in a powder blue and pink lehenga.

Photographs: Courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Meet Sabyasachi Mukherjee's latest muse!

After having style Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Isha and Nita Ambani, the designer has now styled Saina Nehwal's wedding reception look.

He ditched the quintessential red brides wear, and dressed Saina in a rich indigo velvet lehenga, embroidered with zardosi, applique, pearls and crystals.

Saina's look was accessorised with a wedding set crafted with Burmese rubies, uncut diamonds and emeralds from the the designer's collection.

Sabyasachi also dressed the groom as well and made sure that his look was colour coordinated with Saina's.

For Parupalli Kashyap , Sabyasachi chose a quilted indigo sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk. He accessorised it with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons.

'The sherwani is layered with a beautiful tussar georgette shawl with antique tilla borders in burnt gold,' the designer shared on his Instagram profile.

He added: 'The look is completed with an uncut diamond and pearl necklace from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.'