Red hot! Celeb-inspired ways to style your New Year look

December 31, 2018 11:45 IST

Hunting for the perfect New Year party dress? Let these celebs inspire you.

First up we have the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty who is giving us serious party vibes in this red top paired with a shimmering skirt. Photograph: Courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

You can't go wrong with a little red dress, can you? Sara Ali Khan looks like a star in this sophisticated yet sexy attire. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Want to play it safe and avoid too much bling? Then you can always settle for a monochrome look like Sonakshi Sinha. Photograph: Courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

New Year is the time to bring on the bling. Take a cue from Kriti Sanon. Photograph: Courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Own the night in a white look like the one Anushka Sharma is spotting. Photograph: Courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor can easily make people go green with envy in her hand-embroidered cut slip dressPhotograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram 

Rock the night away in a white dress like the one Alanna Panday is wearingPhotograph: Courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu serves up some style inspiration in this black dressPhotograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram

