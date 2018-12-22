Psst...VJ Anusha's got a pretty little secret

December 22, 2018 09:00 IST

The VJ has lent her creativity to a lingerie line.

VJ Anusha Dandekar poses in the #notsobasic collection in nude. Photographs: Courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

There's something really powerful about wearing a great lingerie and Anusha Dandekar knows it best.

The VJ has lent her creativity to a lingerie line in association with PrettySecrets.

'It's been a dream for many, many years to have my own lingerie line,' she revealed in an interview.

'Lingerie has always been an important part of fashion. And it has been a very important part of my wardrobe since the very beginning.

'With this collaboration, I really want to show that lingerie can be just as fun and expressive as clothes even if it's not always on view.'

Scroll down to see some pics from the collection.

There's seriously nothing sexier than confidence! Would you disagree?

'What would I have done if my parents didn't let me dare to dream, allow me to believe in me and support me every step of my journey,' she writes. 'So very grateful every day that it's something I never had to think about. I was always allowed to fly. Even when we drive each other crazy,' she captioned this pic.

Lingerie with fun one-liners are a part of the 'Anusha For PrettySecrets'.