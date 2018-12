December 17, 2018 13:28 IST

Kangana Ranaut graced the ramp with Aditi Rao Hydari for designer Gaurav Gupta at Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad.

Take a look at the pics.

Lady in red! Kangana looked stunning in a red embellished off-shoulder gown. With her hair worn in soft perms, Kangana kept her look minimal with zero accessories. Photograph: Courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

'I always loved his (Gaurav Gupta's) designs, but this is my first collaboration with her,' Kangana said in an interview. Photograph: Courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

The designer with his muse. Photograph: Courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram