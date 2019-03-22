Oomphalicious! Malaika stuns in a figure-hugging gown

rediff.com

March 22, 2019 12:50 IST

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit. Scroll down to take a look!

First up we have Malaika Arora who sizzled in a red cutout gown. Photograph: Courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram 

White is the new black and Deepika Padukone cuts an impressive figure in an all-white pantsuit. Photograph: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shared this pic of her rocking a polka-dotted sheer dress on Instagram. She completed the look with matching heels and a black clutch. Photograph: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor rocked a thigh-high slit in a sexy white number. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Aditi Rao Hydari wowed in a LBD with an attached train. Photographer: Pradeep Bandekar

Take a cue from Alia Bhatt on how to colour block like a pro. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

There's nothing like too many stripes and Rhea Chakraborty is the proof. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

