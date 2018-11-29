KJo calls Malaika's outfit 'tacky.' Do you agree?

November 29, 2018 11:20 IST

Do you think Malaika looks like a tacky version of Beyonce? Scroll down to take the poll and tell us what you think.

If one had to instantly pick a style icon from India, Malaika Arora would definitely be one of the top contenders.

She is one of the few models who can pull off a lehenga and a daring gown with equal swag.

But Karan Johar who is known for his quirky style and more recently, his toodles, recently teased Malaika Arora on her outfit.

When asked to comment on Malaika's style, the producer-host called her a tacky version of Beyonce. (Click here to see the video)

Karan who is a co-judge on India's Got Talent, a reality show had shared a behind-the-scenes toodles video featuring his colleagues Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher on his Instagram account.

In the video (external link) Johar teased the actress by saying, 'You look like a 2.0 tacky version of Beyonce.'

In response, Kiron Kher called the filmmaker a 'cabaret dancer.'

While we'd like to believe that KJo was only kidding about Malaika, check these pictures below and tell us what you think.

Malaika wore a strappy Belluccio gown with a plunging neckline. Photographs: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram

The black and sheer gown accentuated her frame. She finished her look with a bun and smokey eye makeup.



The duo here, giving us fashion goals.

Dear readers, take the poll given below and tell us what you think!