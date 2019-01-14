Justin-Hailey's steamy kiss features on mag cover

Last updated on: January 14, 2019 10:00 IST

The newly wed couple's lip-lock moment is the selling point of the cover.

The IT couple of 2018 are finally together on their first joint cover.

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are the cover stars of Pop magazine's latest issue, which has three covers and over 650 pages.

While Hailey features in all three covers, the Spring/Summer issue also features the couple involved in a lip-lock posing by the pool in one of them.

Check out all the covers below:

Hailey Baldwin who changed her name to Hailey Bieber is seen here clad in a loose-fit hoodie by Vivienne Westwood. Don't miss the initials HB on the phone cover.

'New name. New game,' the description reads.

The 22 year old model is sunbathing in a sporty black bikini by Calvin Klein.

Hailey is holding a cake which features Justin and herself kissing by the pool. 'The boy is mine' it says.