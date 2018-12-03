Irresistible! Yami puts on a leggy display in strapless gown

December 03, 2018 09:44 IST

The actor flaunted her flawless figure in a Monisha Jaising creation for the cover of Femina Wedding Times.

Photograph: Femina Wedding Times/Instagram

Yami Gautam dazzled in a silky strapless gown on the cover of Femina Wedding Times' December edition.

Showing off her lithe figure in the embellished ensemble, the actor took the Internet by storm with her edgy cover.

Flaunting her killer curves in a Monisha Jaising creation, Yami swapped her demure looks for a more raunchy avatar.

'We're ending 2018 on an elegant note with @yamigautam as our December cover girl,' wrote the mag on Instagram as they unveiled their latest cover.

Photographed by Nuno Oliveira and styled by Lynn Ann Lobo, the cover has been shot at Plum By Bent Chair.

'Glam it up for this wedding season with @feminaweddingtimes,' Yami captioned the cover.