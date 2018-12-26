Inspiring! These cover girls just redefined the meaning of SEXY

Last updated on: December 26, 2018 10:27 IST

Meet the champs!

IMAGE: Swapna Barman, Vinesh Phogat, Rahi Sarnobat and Hima Das graced Femina's January 2019 cover. Photograph: Courtesy Femina/Instagram

They're unstoppable! Creating headlines with their incredible feats. And inspiring many young girls with their success.

You can call them 'newsmakers' or 'gamechangers'.

Femina decided to applaud Hima Das, Vinesh Phogat, Swapna Barman and Rahi Sarnobat for their dream run at the Asian Games 2018, by getting these women champs to feature on their latest cover.

An ode to the spirit of sportsmanship, the mag's latest cover girls are all high achievers who have held their own.

Dressed in athleisure separates, these young ladies radiated charisma and style.

Taking centerstage is Vinesh Phogat, who cut a cheerful figure in a white and grey jacket worn with boxers.

Heptathlete Swapna Barman, sprinter Hima Das and ace shooter Rahi Sarnobat wowed in sporty athleisure outfits.

'They made us proud at Asian Games 2018 with their stellar athletic performance, and now, these champs rule our latest cover. Get to know these achievers up, close and personal, as they talk about their sporting journey and life,' wrote the mag as they unveiled the cover.

They added: 'We salute these women and give you a peek into their lives in our latest issue.'