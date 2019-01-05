How Ariel Winter hit back at trolls who body shamed her

January 05, 2019 09:30 IST

Seems like she has had enough of bizarre allegations.

IMAGE: Ariel Winter with boyfriend Levi Meaden. Photographs: Courtesy Ariel Winter/Instagram

The Modern Family star clapped back at body shaming trolls on social media who maligned her New Year's Eve Instagram post with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, alleging that she took drugs for weight loss.

The 20-year-old shared a snap of herself and her beau sharing an intimate moment during a party.

The star, who is no stranger to online trolls, fired back at one person, who took the opportunity to chastise her for drinking underage.

She wrote, 'Drinking underage! Very bad! Lol.'

However, it was the response by another fan that raised her anger.

'Not half as bad as all the coke. Meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 pounds.'

In her reply, Winter wrote, 'Yup... I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast. and yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn't work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!!

'Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism.

'Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.'

Winter, clearly having had enough of the exchange, issued a lengthy response.

'...thanks for the compliment...? I'm sure you know EXACTLY what goes on or is hand in hand with EVERYONE in Hollywood seeing as everyone knows everything about people they DON'T know.

'And apparently, everyone does the same thing now???

'I couldn't have lost weight for any other reason just because of the industry I'm in?

'I'm not trying to be rude, but I am trying to let you know that telling someone how something happened to them AFTER they told you what actually happened (only the person it happened to would know) is sh----y and completely arrogant.

'I don't need to explain myself to anyone. No one does. However, I want to cut this sh-- out of my thread right now.

'I think it definitely counts as hating on someone when you completely ignore the truth coming from the actual person, to just follow your own fantasy narrative.'