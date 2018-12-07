GoT star Sophie Turner's got some serious desi swag

December 07, 2018 12:35 IST

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit. Scroll down to take a look!

We begin with Sophie Turner, who looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi lehenga. With her hair worn in soft curls, she rounded off the look with an emerald necklace. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Urmila Matondkar glams it up with a white shirt paired with a green lehenga. She rounded off the look with a statement necklace and side-swept hair. Photograph: Courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Too hot to handle! Shilpa Shetty turned on the temperature in a thigh-high slit gold dress. Photograph: Courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz's look will drive away your Friday blues. Dressed in a custom Ohaila Khan beaded gown, the actor looked like a million bucks. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan rocked metallic pants with a black cutout top and won fashion. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Malaika Arora brought sexy back in a stunning cutout dress, paired with a yellow bodice. Photograph: Courtesy Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram

You can never go wrong in a sari and Soha Ali Khan shows you how to get the look right. Photograph: Courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu will make you go green with envy in her silk organza sari, which she paired with a striper blouse . Those gold jhumkas lend a glamorous feel to the look. Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram

Take a cue from Amyra Dastur on how to wear pleated panel straight pants. Photograph: Courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram