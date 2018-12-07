First look! Priyanka Chopra's SEXIEST Vogue cover

Last updated on: December 07, 2018 10:28 IST

Post her big fat Indian wedding, Priyanka Chopra has landed on Vogue's January 2019 cover.

Photograph: Courtesy Vogue magazine

Vogue mag is excited to unveil their January 2019 cover, featuring Priyanka Chopra.

Dressed in a nude maxi gown from Tom Ford's SS19 collection, the actor radiates elegance.

Priyanka completed the look with a leopard print belt.

The low-cut satin dress, twisted detail on the neckline and straps made her look like a Grecian Goddess.

With her hair pulled back and lips painted deep red, the actor cuts an impressive figure on the cover.

The cover has been photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

According to make up artist Pati Dubroff, Priyanka is the first South Asian/Indian woman to have a solo Vogue US cover.

After Priyanka uploaded the cover on her Instagram page, hubby Nick Jonas commented saying, 'Wifey'. He also added love-struck smiley and heart emojis.