Deepika vs Beyonce: Who wore the ruffled look better? Vote now!

December 07, 2018 09:16 IST

It's a small world and sometimes outfits get repeated. One such instance is of Beyonce, who recreated Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone's look from the Cannes, and we can't decide which of the two divas wore it better.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone made a Cannes appearance in a origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection . Photograph: Courtesy L'Oreal paris/Twitter

2018 marked the second outing at Cannes for Deepika Padukone and she totally stole the show, looking gorgeous in a pink Ashi studio gown.

Covered in pink frills, ruffles and a matching long train, the avant-garde sleeved outfit was elegantly carried by Bollywood's Mastani.

Photograph: Courtesy Ashi Studio/Instagram

While fans appreciated and, after a while, forgot about the outfit, it was recently recreated by Beyonce.

At a Global Citizen event, Beyonce wore the same gown to her performance.

Unlike Deepika, the singer accessorised her look with hoops on her ears and her hair styled in soft perms.

While the actor matched her outfit with pink heels, Beyonce upped the style quotient with silver heels.

We ask you, dear readers, whose look do you like better? Take the poll given below and let us know.