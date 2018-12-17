Deepika, Priyanka or Sonam: Vote for the most beautiful bride in red

December 17, 2018 11:43 IST

The year 2018 saw many celebrity weddings -- from style icon Sonam Kapoor tying the knot to Anand Ahuja to Isha Ambani getting married to Anand Piramal.

And of course, we couldn't stop gushing over how Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous on their wedding.

Despite the different traditions and culture, red seemed to a popular choice among our desi brides.

As the year draws to a close, we take a look at some of the most beautiful brides who wore red on their big day.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

For her wedding which took place in May, Sonam wore a traditional red choli with lotus motifs designed by Anuradha Vakil.

The Punjabi bride accessorised her wedding look with vintage jewellery, a beaded matha patti and jhumkas.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of the few celebrity brides who wore red multiple time across her wedding celebrations.

Scroll down to take a look at what she wore to her South Indian wedding, below.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone who married Ranveer Singh in Italy this year, had two wedding ceremonies.

For her wedding as per Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin traditions, Deepika wore a kanjeevaram red and gold Advaya sari from the House of Angadi, Bangalore. The saree, as per tradition was gifted to her by her mother Ujjala Padukone and styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Deepika's Anand Karaj look, below.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

For the Anand Karaj ceremony, Deepika picked a red lehenga with gold embroidery hand crafted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee which she accessorised with choker necklace, nath, traditional chooda, kaleere and maangtikka.

Deepika's dupatta had the words 'sada saubhagyavati bhava' (be always blessed) written on it.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy People magazine

Like Deepika, Priyanka Chopra also had two different wedding ceremonies.

For her Indian wedding, she wore a custom designed Kanauj rose lehenga with heritage jewellery created by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

'The colour red is probably the most evocative of North Indian wedding attire and is traditionally worked upon with gold or silver,' the designer wrote about his inspiration on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra's neo-traditional bridal lehenga was the result of an active collaboration between the designer and the bride,' he added in the post.

Yuvika Choudhary

Photograph: Kind courtesy Glad U Came PR

When Yuvika got married to Prince Narula, she picked a beautiful handcrafted red velvet lehenga with exquisite embroidery which according to Maple Leaves media was designed by Bindani Official.

'The baroque wedding lehenga in ivory silk is first hand dyed, then embellished with resham embodying colours of roses and layered with finest of zardosi, rose gold dyed crystals, nakshi, beads and sequins,' it posted on its website.

'From start to finish the entire ensemble took over 4000 hours to finish, giving it the old world charm with the right balance of contemporary,' Maple Leaves media wrote about the outfit.

Isha Ambani

Like Deepika and Priyanka, Isha Ambani had one of the most expensive and fairytale weddings this year.

While Isha wore outfits from Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the pre-wedding and wedding rituals in Udaipur and Mumbai, she picked a gorgeous red lehenga for her Mumbai reception.

Designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the ensemble was embroidered with dabka, bullion, silver and salma-sitara.

