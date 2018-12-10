Oomphalicious! Deepika stuns in a curve-hugging bodysuit

Last updated on: December 10, 2018 12:28 IST

For the final cover of GQ's 10th anniversary year, the mag featured Deepika Padukone.

Photographs: Courtesy GQ India

Deepika Padukone was ranked 4th in Forbes India's top-earning Indian celebs of 2018.

She was the only woman to make it to the Top 10.

Now, she features on GQ India's 50 Most Influential Young Indians.

Saving the best for the last, the mag featured Deepika on 2018's final cover -- this year marks their 10th anniversary.

Dressed in a blue cleavage-plunging bodysuit and black pants, the actor sported a Tom Ford headband and Cartier bracelet.

Striking an intense pose for the camera, Deepika channels her inner diva on the cover, which has been shot by creative director and fashion photographer Tibi Clenci.

For another pic, Deepika is seen making a splash in the pool in a La Perla India black aquamarine swimwear.

'It's been The Year of Deepika,' the mag captioned the pic.

Deepika uploaded the cover on her Instagram profile and thanked GQ for covering her.