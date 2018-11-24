rediff.com

Comedian Bharti Singh just revealed what it's to be a plus-size bride

November 24, 2018 09:36 IST

'People will stare. Make it worth their while,' she said.

Photographs: Courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti Singh strode the ramp for designers Ashish and Shefali as they presented their fall/winter bridal collection at the Times Fashion Week. 

Titled Me Midnight Empress, the collection was inspired by the galaxy. 

Dressed in a heavily embroidered lehenga, paired with a layered tail, the comedian took to the runway gracefully. 

She completed her bridal look with red bangles and a choker on her nail.

Unveiling the ramp pics on her Instagram account, Bharti revealed what it means to be a plus-size bride. 

'People will stare,' she said candidly. 'Make it worth their while.'

She added: 'Super delighted to be the showstopper and walk the ramp at the @timesfashionweek for @ashishandshefaliofficial.'

According to the designers, their muse 'fired up the ramp'. 

 

