Comedian Bharti Singh just revealed what it's to be a plus-size bride

'People will stare. Make it worth their while,' she said.
Bharti Singh strode the ramp for designers Ashish and Shefali as they presented their fall/winter bridal collection at the Times Fashion Week.
Titled Me Midnight Empress, the collection was inspired by the galaxy.
Dressed in a heavily embroidered lehenga, paired with a layered tail, the comedian took to the runway gracefully.
She completed her bridal look with red bangles and a choker on her nail.
Unveiling the ramp pics on her Instagram account, Bharti revealed what it means to be a plus-size bride.
'People will stare,' she said candidly. 'Make it worth their while.'
She added: 'Super delighted to be the showstopper and walk the ramp at the @timesfashionweek for @ashishandshefaliofficial.'
According to the designers, their muse 'fired up the ramp'.
this
Comment
article