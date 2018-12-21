Believe it: Italian designer Valentino created Isha Ambani's lehenga

December 21, 2018 11:49 IST

It is the first time that Italian designer Maison Valentino has created a lehenga.



Isha Ambani dressed in a Maison Valentino lehenga. Photograph: Courtesy Maison Valentino/Instagram

From Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, every Indian designer has dressed Isha Ambani for her wedding.

However, the latest designer to join the list is Maison Valentino.

Taking to Instagram, the Italian designer revealed that he created his first and only lehenga for Isha.

'Isha Ambani, daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, married Anand Piramal in Mumbai on 12 December 2018. For her wedding reception in Mumbai, Isha Ambani Piramal wore the first and only lehenga designed by Maison Valentino. The traditional Indian silhouette is enriched with gold embroideries,' he wrote on Instagram.

Isha paired the lehenga with a heavily embroidered choli, Isha completed the look with diamond jewellery.

Founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, it was from 2008 to 2016 that the brand went through an impactful creative evolution.

Having designed some extraordinary gowns, Hollywood celebs like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Jessica Alba have sported creations by the brand on the red carpet.

However, till date Valentino has not ever touched Indian outfits.

This is not the first that Isha wore a Valentino creation. For her pre-wedding party in Udaipur, she wore a fully embroidered silver evening gown designed exclusively for her by the designer.