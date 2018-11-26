Behold! The badass bride is here

November 26, 2018 10:05 IST

Yami Gautam channeled her inner diva on the cover of Khush Wedding.

Photograph: Courtesy Khush mag/Instagram

Yami Gautam wowed in a pink raw silk lehenga on the cover of Khush Wedding UK's latest cover.

Upping her bridal game, the actor slayed in pink. She completed her look with dark-kohl eyes, wind swept hair and kundan jewellery.

Titled 'Yami Gautam: A Muse In The Making', the cover has been shot by photographer Abhay Singh.

'The lehenga and blouse are wrought with handcrafted zardozi using dabka, Kashmiri tilla, sequins and pearls; rendered into a minutely detailed jaal of lotus blossoms and floral trellises derived from vintage textiles,' designers Rimple and Harpeet Narula wrote on their Instagram page, commenting about the look.

They added: 'The look is completed with a hand-woven zari dupatta from Benaras, layered with an intricate handcrafted bandhej pattern and offset with delicate embroidery.'

'Channeling my inner princess on the cover for @khushmag,' Yami Gautam captioned the cover, as she unveiled it on Instagram.