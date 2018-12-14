Ashanti breaks the Internet in a sexy black jumpsuit

December 14, 2018 08:10 IST

The 38-yr-old American artist oozes glam on Paper magazine's digital cover.

IMAGE: On Paper magazine's cover Ashanti is wearing a jumpsuit from Miss Circle with a flower pin by MS Schmalberg. Her look is accessorised with sunglasses from Anna Karin Karlssonher. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alexei Hey for Paper magazine/Instagram

Grammy award-winning singer Ashanti, whose albums have gone multi-platinum and sold over million copies worldwide, breaks the Internet by covering for Paper magazine's latest edition.

In the issue, the 38-yr-old artist talks about her inspiration to make music, her growing up days and her ideas for the world.

'Growing up, I was a Boys and Girls Club member and then I became an ambassador,' Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas told the magazine.

'I'll still go back (to my hometown) and sit in a gym and talk to young kids about their hopes and dreams, which is really an amazing feeling. To be able to create opportunities and send kids to college, donate money (or) even small things like donating food, clothes, sneakers -- it makes all the difference. And honestly, I think it's just what you're supposed to do,' she says.

Speaking about her beliefs, the Foolish singer revealed how her family taught her to speak up for what is right.

'I've been taught to act very strongly by my family, and I've always been taught to make sure you speak up for yourself -- it doesn't matter if it's a guy, a man, whatever,' she says. 'Make sure you're heard,' the singer-actor who is known for her R&B style of music added.