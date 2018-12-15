Aishwarya looks red H-A-W-T

December 15, 2018 10:56 IST

Eight years after lighting up the cover of their first edition, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles all Conde Nast Traveller's 50th issue.

Lady in red! Photograph: Courtesy Conde Nast Traveller/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took our breath away in red on the cover of Conde Nast Traveller's 50th anniversary edition.

People wouldn't dare wearing an all-red look, but Aishwarya wore it and won fashion too -- she doesn't have to work really hard to impress, but this look could literally stop traffic.

Oozing glamour on the cover, the actor looked simply gorgeous in red separates.

'Our 50th issue and we couldn't be more excited,' writes the mag on their Instagram page.

'In this issue you find out all about how the biggest stars, including our superstar cover girl @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb,' they added.

The cover was shot at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC.