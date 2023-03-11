News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Sobhita Stopped All Hearts In A Room

When Sobhita Stopped All Hearts In A Room

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 11, 2023 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When Sobhita Dhulipala set foot on the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway, the murmurs were almost deafening!

She made a room full of hearts loudly go bum bum bum da bum in a sensual red Tarun Tahiliani creation.

When Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com's heart regained its regular rhythm, he took these pics of Sobhita in all her splendour. 

IMAGE: Rabba Rabba! She's a thing of beauty and she knows it. We do too, we do too.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Sheer corset. Plunging neckline. Sari like palu and pleats.
This gown was crafted to make hundreds of jaws go slack. 

 

IMAGE: This outfit draped like a sari was 'beautiful in its thoughtful cinching, and sculpting essence' to say the least and never has the Made In Heaven actor turned more heads or caused more cricks in collective necks. 

IMAGE: Tarun's 'Indian modern style' was about marrying saris with wispy nuptial gowns to make them even more shaadi layak, like the stuff of the weddings of the gods. 

 

IMAGE: And bumping up kurtis to be part of bridal lehenga ensembles.
Neutrals, nudes, pastels, metallics, outfits with bursts of red... each of them would make a bride feel extra special on her big day. 

 

IMAGE: Two cool and elegant ways to glide along in washed out metallics. Which one would you choose?

 

IMAGE: Dulhaniyas, take your pick! These dreamy drapes will make you float on a cloud in the wedding mandap

 

IMAGE: Hello Tarun! Thank you for the lovely confections. And for keeping our hearts well exercised.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Stay HOT This Summer, The Rakul Way!
Stay HOT This Summer, The Rakul Way!
Gosh! Don't You Love Sanya's Latest Look?
Gosh! Don't You Love Sanya's Latest Look?
Konkona, Mandira BEDAZZLE us at fashion week
Konkona, Mandira BEDAZZLE us at fashion week
IPL 2023: Seen Mumbai Indians Jersey?
IPL 2023: Seen Mumbai Indians Jersey?
Police nab 3 for harassing Japanese woman on Holi
Police nab 3 for harassing Japanese woman on Holi
PIX: What The Fans Want From Kohli
PIX: What The Fans Want From Kohli
Can You Do What Sonakshi Does?
Can You Do What Sonakshi Does?

More like this

Seen Shilpa's Blush-Worthy Jumpsuit?

Seen Shilpa's Blush-Worthy Jumpsuit?

The FUN That Happens Backstage At Fashion Week

The FUN That Happens Backstage At Fashion Week

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances