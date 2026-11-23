Do you have income tax-related queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU Mihir Tanna, associate director, S K Patodia and Associates, will answer them.

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Srinivas: My wife purchased a site in 2005 for a document value of Rs 1,50,000 (market value Rs 7,00,000).

Now, we are giving it for development through a JDA and the builder has agreed to give us two flats, which we plan to register in our daughters' names -- one for each daughter.

Kindly advise us on how the LTCG will be calculated.

Can my wife claim a tax exemption under Section 54F?

Can we include our daughters' names in the JDA as co-owners?

What is the best way to reduce or avoid capital gains while ensuring the flats are registered in my daughters' names?

The transfer of land under a joint development agreement (JDA) will be subject to capital gains tax and the liability will be deferred until the completion certificate for the project is issued.

The long-term capital gains (LTCG) will be computed by deducting the indexed cost of acquisition from the full value of consideration (the stamp duty value of the flats plus any cash consideration on the date of the completion certificate).

Your wife can claim an exemption by reinvesting the net consideration into the two residential flats, subject to conditions such as not owning more than one residential house (other than the new asset) on the date of transfer and a monetary cap of Rs 10 crore.

If the flats are registered in your daughters' names, gift tax will not apply as daughters qualify as 'relatives'.

However, if the daughters are minors, any income from these flats will be clubbed with your wife's income. For adult daughters, clubbing provisions will not apply.

Satish: Hi, I am 63 years old and currently retired, except for helping out in my son's small business.

My only source of funds is the pocket money given by my son.

Last year, I started investing in the equity market, from which I earned an STCG of Rs 16,000.

Do I have to file an ITR and pay 20% STCG?

Under the Income Tax Act, an individual is generally required to file an ITR if their total income (before claiming certain exemptions, such as those under Chapter VI-A or capital gains exemptions) exceeds the maximum amount not chargeable to income tax.

In your case, even though your STCG is fully absorbed by the basic exemption limit, your gross total income (before considering the adjustment of the basic exemption limit against STCG) is Rs 16,000. This amount does not exceed your basic exemption limit of Rs 3,00,000.

Additionally, the income tax rules specify other conditions for mandatory filing, such as:

Total sales, turnover or gross receipts from a business exceeding Rs 60 lakh.

Total gross receipts from a profession exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

Aggregate tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) of Rs 50,000 or more (for senior citizens).

Aggregate deposits in one or more savings bank accounts of Rs 50 lakh or more.

Deposits of Rs 1 crore or more in current accounts.

Foreign travel expenditure of Rs 2 lakh or more.

Electricity consumption expenditure of Rs 1 lakh or more.

You can ask rediffGURU Mihir Tanna your questions HERE

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Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.