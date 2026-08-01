Girlfriends Day: Dress Up For A Date With Your Bestie

Who says Galentines should have all the fun? Girlfriends Day is the perfect excuse to dress up, head out and celebrate the women who make life brighter.
Whether your gang loves cafe hopping, dancing till sunrise or simply catching up over great food, here's the outfit inspiration you need for every kind of girls' date.
Brunch and bookstore browsing
IMAGE: A cute cafe, a quick stop at your favourite bookstore and endless conversations over coffee! This playful white balloon dress
and denim jacket combo is made for those slow, wholesome afternoons with your girls. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram
Farmers' market and matcha run
IMAGE: Easy, breezy and effortlessly cool, this halter top and relaxed trousers are perfect for wandering through cute markets, picking up fresh flowers and ending the day with iced matchas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram
High tea with the girls
IMAGE: Nothing beats dressing up for tiny sandwiches, endless desserts and tea served in fancy cups. This floral midi dress fits the occasion almost as perfectly as the gossip does. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram
Picnic in the park
IMAGE: Pack strawberries, pastries and a speaker because this ruffled pink mini deserves to be twirled around in while someone insists on taking 'just one more picture'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahieka Sharma/Instagram
Girls' Night Out
IMAGE: The reservation is booked, everyone's wearing black and you're determined to stay out longer than planned. This sleek black gown is made for rooftop dinners that somehow end with dessert at 2 am. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram
Dance floor diaries
IMAGE: If your group believes every celebration should end with dancing, this shimmering silver co-ord is the obvious choice. Sparkly enough for the disco ball and comfortable enough to dance till closing time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff