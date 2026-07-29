Gen Z, Watch Out: 10 Digital Traps to Avoid

Whether you're politically active or simply an everyday Internet user, these are 10 digital traps worth understanding.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

India's Gen Z is the country's first truly digital generation. It organises movements on Instagram, communicates on encrypted apps, stores memories in the cloud and often assumes technology will protect its privacy by default.

Recent events surrounding the CJP protests have challenged many of those assumptions.

The controversy over facial recognition, digital surveillance, social media suspensions and the attempted blocking of the decentralised messaging app, Bitchat, has highlighted an important lesson: Being digitally savvy is not the same as practising good digital hygiene.

1. Thinking encrypted messaging means you're invisible

Apps that offer end-to-end encryption protect the contents of your messages but that does not automatically make you anonymous.

Your contacts, device information, location, timing of messages and other metadata may still reveal patterns about your activity depending on the service and circumstances.

Encryption protects conversations, not necessarily your identity.

2. Leaving behind a huge digital footprint

Every Instagram post.

Every location tag.

Every photo.

Every public comment.

Every Google search linked to your account.

Collectively, they create an extensive record of your life.

During the CJP protests, digital rights commentators argued that many participants voluntarily revealed far more information than necessary through public posts and location sharing.

3. Underestimating surveillance technologies

India, like many countries, increasingly uses CCTV networks, AI-assisted analytics and facial recognition technologies in some public settings, although the legal and regulatory framework continues to evolve and remains the subject of debate.

That means your face, clothing, movements and associations in public spaces may be captured by cameras.

Assuming 'I'm just one among thousands' is no longer always a safe assumption.

4. Believing masks or sunglasses guarantee privacy

Simply covering your face may not be enough.

Modern surveillance systems can sometimes rely on body shape, clothing, gait, location history and repeated appearance alongside other identifiers.

Digital privacy is about reducing unnecessary exposure, not relying on one trick.

5. Trusting every new privacy-focused app

Apps such as Bitchat gained attention because they promise decentralised, Internet-free communication over Bluetooth mesh networks. But downloading an app simply because it claims to be 'uncensorable' or 'private' can be risky if you don't understand how it works, what data it stores or its limitations.

Before installing any privacy tool, ask:

Is it open source?

Has it been independently audited?

What permissions does it require?

What exactly does it protect?

6. Assuming governments can simply 'ban' technology

One of the biggest misconceptions works both ways.

Many users believe a government can instantly eliminate an app.

The Bitchat controversy demonstrated that decentralised, open-source software can often be copied, redistributed and modified by users, making blanket technical bans difficult to enforce in practice.

That does not mean users are immune from legal obligations or enforcement actions -- it simply illustrates how decentralised software differs from centrally hosted platforms.

7. Posting everything publicly during sensitive events

Livestreams.

Selfies.

Location updates.

Photos with friends.

These posts may seem harmless but can reveal:

Where you are

Who you're with

How long you stayed

What routes you took

What device you used

Privacy experts often recommend sharing sensitive content after leaving a location rather than while still there.

8. Forgetting social media platforms collect vast amounts of data

Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, SnapChat and many other platforms collect significant information about users to improve services, personalise content and deliver advertising.

Even if your messages are private, your likes, follows, searches and viewing habits may contribute to detailed behavioural profiles, subject to each platform's policies.

Understanding privacy settings is as important as creating content.

9. Assuming deleted content disappears forever

Deleting a post doesn't necessarily erase it.

Screenshots.

Archives.

Cached pages.

Cloud backups.

Reposts.

Copies can survive long after the original disappears.

The Internet has a remarkably long memory.

10. Confusing convenience with security

People routinely grant apps access to:

Contacts

Microphone

Camera

Precise location

Bluetooth

Photos

Notifications

Many permissions remain enabled long after they're needed.

Reviewing app permissions every few months is one of the simplest ways to improve digital hygiene.

The bigger lesson

The debate sparked by the CJP protests wasn't just about one protest or one app. It exposed two broader realities: Many users underestimate how much information they reveal online while governments around the world continue to grapple with the challenges posed by encryption, decentralised technologies and modern digital surveillance.

For Gen Z, the takeaway isn't to stop using technology or avoid digital platforms. It is to use them more thoughtfully.

Good digital hygiene means understanding that privacy is rarely automatic. It requires conscious choices -- limiting unnecessary data sharing, reviewing app permissions, verifying the security claims of new apps, thinking before posting publicly and recognising that convenience often comes with trade-offs.

In an age where your phone doubles as your identity, wallet, diary and communication hub, protecting your digital footprint has become just as important as protecting your physical one.