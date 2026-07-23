Gen Z Protesters Share Survival Hacks: Offline Maps, Tear Gas Antidotes

As protesters continue their demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, Gen Z activists are flooding social media with innovative survival tips, from navigating Internet shutdowns with offline maps to remedies for tear gas exposure.

IMAGE: Protesters face a lathi charge at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Protesters are sharing quick hacks on social media to counter Internet shutdowns and manage tear gas exposure during ongoing demonstrations.

Tips include downloading offline maps, using Bluetooth-based messaging apps and installing locally run large language models (LLMs) for communication during outages.

For tear gas, a mixture of water and antacid like Maalox or Digene is suggested to reduce irritation, alongside carrying protective masks and goggles.

Demonstrators are also devising novel ways to protect against baton blows, such as placing thermocol sheets inside clothing and carrying spare helmets.

Quick hacks have flooded social media on how to subvert recurring internet shutdowns and cure a tear gas burn as 'cockroach movement' protesters refuse to budge from Jantar Mantar and their skirmishes with the police continue.

Offline maps and antidotes are among the many tips being shared that will help protesters stay put.

Navigating Internet shutdowns

A social media user who felt stranded amid Internet shutdowns several times during his vigil advised participants to download offline maps before reaching the protest site.

He recommended keeping Bluetooth-based messaging apps that work without mobile data or WiFi and installing locally run large language models (LLMs) that operate directly on a device instead of relying on cloud-based AI services, allowing access even during Internet outages.

The user also said purchasing LoRa-based communication devices, which can help people stay in touch over longer distances when mobile networks are unavailable and advised saving the contact details of at least five people living near the protest venue for emergencies.

Tear gas remedies and protection

Advice on how to deal with tear gas is being widely circulated.

A social media user suggested carrying a mixture of equal parts water and an antacid such as Maalox or Digene, saying it may help reduce the burning sensation and irritation in eyes after exposure to tear gas. The woman shared the remedy after a friend had found it useful during a protest.

Another protester suggested carrying a painter's mask or a normal dust mask and protective goggles to reduce exposure to smoke and irritants.

Innovative self-protection measures

Novel ways are also being devised to offset a baton's blow.

One agitator said he placed thermocol sheets inside his jeans around the back and hip area for cushioning.

He said he carried a spare shirt for himself and a kurta for any female protester in case someone's clothes were torn during the demonstration.

The protester said he also carried two helmets -- one for himself and another to lend to the needy.

The trend shows how demonstrators are increasingly relying on crowdsourced advice.

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Stay safe.