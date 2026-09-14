Ganpati Bappa Comes Home

It's Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the arrival of Lord Ganesha amid prayers, festivities and vibrant decorations.

Across Mumbai and other parts of India, devotees welcome the beloved deity into homes and pandals, seeking his blessings for prosperity, wisdom and happiness.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Phot : Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

IMAGE: A devotee carries an idol of Lord Ganpati on a vehicle in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh on a rickshaw cart and play instruments in a traditional style in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Officers and staff of Surat police's cyber crime cell welcome Lord Ganesha during an awareness initiative against cyber fraud. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesha on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Workers carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to a worship venue. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff