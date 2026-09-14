Ganpati Bappa Comes Home

It's Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the arrival of Lord Ganesha amid prayers, festivities and vibrant decorations.
Across Mumbai and other parts of India, devotees welcome the beloved deity into homes and pandals, seeking his blessings for prosperity, wisdom and happiness.
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
Phot : Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
IMAGE: A devotee carries an idol of Lord Ganpati on a vehicle in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh on a rickshaw cart and play instruments in a traditional style in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Officers and staff of Surat police's cyber crime cell welcome Lord Ganesha during an awareness initiative against cyber fraud. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesha on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Workers carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to a worship venue. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff