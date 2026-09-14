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Ganpati Bappa Comes Home

By REDIFF NEWS September 14, 2026 11:09 IST 1 Minute Read
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It's Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the arrival of Lord Ganesha amid prayers, festivities and vibrant decorations.

Across Mumbai and other parts of India, devotees welcome the beloved deity into homes and pandals, seeking his blessings for prosperity, wisdom and happiness.

 

Ganpati Bappa

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Ganpati Bappa

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Ganpati Bappa

Phot : Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Ganpati Bappa

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Ganpati Bappa

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Ganpati Bappa

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Ganpati Bappa

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Ganpati Bappa

IMAGE: A devotee carries an idol of Lord Ganpati on a vehicle in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ganpati Bappa

IMAGE: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh on a rickshaw cart and play instruments in a traditional style in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ganpati Bappa

IMAGE: Officers and staff of Surat police's cyber crime cell welcome Lord Ganesha during an awareness initiative against cyber fraud. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ganpati Bappa

IMAGE: Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesha on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ganpati Bappa

IMAGE: Workers carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to a worship venue. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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