Home  » Get Ahead » Ganeshotsav 2026: When Bappa's The Centre Of Attention

Ganeshotsav 2026: When Bappa's The Centre Of Attention

By DEEPAK SINGHAL, NISHITA NEGINHAL, JAYANT KATARIA, DHARMESH, SAGAR SURESH MOHOL September 23, 2026 13:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepak Singhal

Lord Ganesha is the centre of attention at Deepak Singhal's home in Andheri, north west Mumbai.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishita Neginhal

Nishita Neginhal, who lives in Germany, never forgets her beloved Bappa.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayant Kataria

A charming Lord Ganesha graces Jayant Kataria's home in Chennai.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmesh

Dharmesh, from Auckland, New Zealand, welcomes Lord Ganesha with beautiful decor and tasty prasad.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sagar Suresh Mohol

Goddesses Gauri and Mahalaxmi accompany Lord Ganesha to Sagar Suresh Mohol's home in Vadgaon Budruk Phata, Pune.

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends? Or making a special visit to a pandal?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Ganeshotsav) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

 

Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff. Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

GaneshaGaneshotsavRediffInfinite FaithBappa

More From Rediff

'My Husband Met His Ex. Now, I Can't Trust Him'

'My Husband Met His Ex. Now, I Can't Trust Him'
Soundarya Shetty Is A Baddie Bigg Boss

Soundarya Shetty Is A Baddie Bigg Boss
How To Prevent Deaths By Suicide At IITs

How To Prevent Deaths By Suicide At IITs

Related Stories

Ganeshotsav: One Bappa, Endless Devotion

Ganeshotsav: One Bappa, Endless Devotion

Quick Links

Deepak SinghalAndheriMumbaiNishita NeginhalGermany

Web Stories

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe

Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe
Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches