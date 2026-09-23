Ganeshotsav 2026: When Bappa's The Centre Of Attention

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepak Singhal

Lord Ganesha is the centre of attention at Deepak Singhal's home in Andheri, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishita Neginhal

Nishita Neginhal, who lives in Germany, never forgets her beloved Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayant Kataria

A charming Lord Ganesha graces Jayant Kataria's home in Chennai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmesh

Dharmesh, from Auckland, New Zealand, welcomes Lord Ganesha with beautiful decor and tasty prasad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sagar Suresh Mohol

Goddesses Gauri and Mahalaxmi accompany Lord Ganesha to Sagar Suresh Mohol's home in Vadgaon Budruk Phata, Pune.

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends? Or making a special visit to a pandal?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Ganeshotsav) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff. Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff