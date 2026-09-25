Ganeshotsav 2026: Our Beautiful, Beloved Bappa

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Jalindar Patange

Manisha and Jalindar Patange have shared this beautiful Ganpati and Gauri photo from their home in Amboli, north west Mumbai.

Lord Ganesha, wearing a jewelled crown and marigold garland, sits beside the elegantly dressed Goddesses Gauri and Mahalaxmi.

Warm festive lights add to the ambience.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitesh Palrecha

Nitesh Palrecha from Pune has shared this eye-catching Vantara-themed Ganpati decoration.

Lord Ganesha sits at the heart of a vibrant jungle-inspired shrine, adorned with white flowers and a radiant smile, as animals like the zebra, elephant, giraffe, lion and butterflies form the colourful entrance.

Leafy vines, glowing diyas and fresh fruits complete the beautiful wildlife-inspired festive setup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priti Tiwary

Priti Tiwary of the jDeva Dance Academy in Tampa, Florida, has shared pictures of her elegant Ganesh Puja celebration.

Lord Ganesha is seated against a beautiful lotus-shaped backdrop that rests against royal blue drapes. A sparkling mini chandelier and marigold garlands add to the festive cheer.

The beautifully decorated altar reflects 15 years of devotion as her family and friends come together to celebrate Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Dakhole

Abhishek Dakhole from Pune has shared a glimpse of the charming Ganeshotsav celebration at his office; it features an eco-friendly Bappa surrounded by colourful handcrafted Ganesha idols, glowing brass diyas, marigold flowers and traditional festive offerings.

The creative display celebrates devotion, teamwork and the spirit of a greener Ganesh festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hari Prasad Khandelwal

Hari Prasad Khandelwal from Bhayander, Maharashtra, has shared this beautiful family Ganesh celebration.

Their eco-friendly Bappa is seated against a glowing backdrop inspired by a riverside aarti.

The Khandelwals have been bringing Bappa home for the last 21 years.

Feature presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff