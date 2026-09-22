Ganeshotsav 2026: One Bappa, Endless Devotion

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rupali Rawool

Rupali Rawool shared this image of Aarush Shekhar Deshmukh's Gauri Ganpati.

The family, which lives in Sector 19A, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, celebrated the festival for six days this year.

During, Gauri Ganpati, people welcome Goddesses Mahalaxmi and Gauri into their homes along with Lord Ganesha.

They pray to the gods for happiness, peace and prosperity in the family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Sekhar Kabbi

Chandra Sekhar Kabbi shared this serene glimpse of the Ganesh Puja celebrations at his home in Palasa, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

His Lord Ganapati is surrounded by flowers, fruits and traditional offerings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar

Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar shared this heartwarming moment from her annual visit to Girgaoncha Raja at Nikadwari Lane, Mumbai; it is a visit she has made every year since she was a child.

This year's Bappa, adorned with a royal turban and a charming Krishna-themed decoration, made the visit even more special.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Kirkinde

Rahul Kirkinde, an assistant vice president at Human Nutrition, shared these pictures of his family's Ganesh celebrations at his home in Godrej Emerald, Thane.

This is the 29th year they are welcoming Bappa home.

Four generations of the family wear similar tee shirts as they celebrate the festival in a traditional, eco-friendly way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Rai

Rishi Rai from Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, shared this vibrant glimpse of his family's Ganeshotsav celebrations.

'We welcome Bappa home every year with immense joy, faith and devotion,' he says.

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends? Or making a special visit to a pandal?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff