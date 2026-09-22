Home  » Get Ahead » Ganeshotsav 2026: One Bappa, Endless Devotion

Ganeshotsav 2026: One Bappa, Endless Devotion

By REDIFF GET AHEAD September 22, 2026 09:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Lord Ganesha at Aarush Shekhar Deshmukh, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rupali Rawool

Rupali Rawool shared this image of Aarush Shekhar Deshmukh's Gauri Ganpati.

The family, which lives in Sector 19A, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, celebrated the festival for six days this year.

During, Gauri Ganpati, people welcome Goddesses Mahalaxmi and Gauri into their homes along with Lord Ganesha.

They pray to the gods for happiness, peace and prosperity in the family.

 

Lord Ganesha at Chandra Sekhar Kabbi, Andhra Pradesh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Sekhar Kabbi

Chandra Sekhar Kabbi shared this serene glimpse of the Ganesh Puja celebrations at his home in Palasa, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

His Lord Ganapati is surrounded by flowers, fruits and traditional offerings.

 

Lord Ganesha at Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar, Mumbai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar

Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar shared this heartwarming moment from her annual visit to Girgaoncha Raja at Nikadwari Lane, Mumbai; it is a visit she has made every year since she was a child.

This year's Bappa, adorned with a royal turban and a charming Krishna-themed decoration, made the visit even more special.

 

Lord Ganesha at Rahul Kirkinde, Thane

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Kirkinde

Rahul Kirkinde, an assistant vice president at Human Nutrition, shared these pictures of his family's Ganesh celebrations at his home in Godrej Emerald, Thane.

This is the 29th year they are welcoming Bappa home.

Four generations of the family wear similar tee shirts as they celebrate the festival in a traditional, eco-friendly way.

 

Lord Ganesha at Rishi Rai, Navi Mumbai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Rai

Rishi Rai from Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, shared this vibrant glimpse of his family's Ganeshotsav celebrations.

'We welcome Bappa home every year with immense joy, faith and devotion,' he says. 

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends? Or making a special visit to a pandal?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More From Rediff

Recipe: Pulled Plant Meat Tacos

Recipe: Pulled Plant Meat Tacos
Katrina Is A Mom... This Is What Happened To Her Body

Katrina Is A Mom... This Is What Happened To Her Body
Visa Rules Slow Study Abroad

Visa Rules Slow Study Abroad

Related Stories

Ganeshotsav: From Jaipur To Nashville

Ganeshotsav: From Jaipur To Nashville

Web Stories

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers